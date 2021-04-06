Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market to grow by $ 8.61 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, & Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The offline segment will generate maximum revenue in the smart connected cooking appliances market, owing to the availability of a wide variety of products in one place. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the rising awareness of smart connected devices among the customers in the US and technological advancements.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising innovation in product and technology

Growing adoption of smart home systems

Ease of use and convenience offered by smart connected cooking appliances

In addition, the report identifies the convenience offered by smart connected cooking appliances as a major trend in the smart connected cooking appliances market. Hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles are driving the modern generation to shift toward the adoption of smart appliances. Smart connected cooking appliances offer wi-fi or Bluetooth connectivity which allows users to control them anywhere in the house through a mobile application. The mobile apps also include different recipes and user guides to make the appliance more convenient to customers. These factors will be crucial in driving the demand for smart connected cooking appliances over the forecast period.

Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market: Key Vendor Offerings

General Electric Co.: The company offers smart cooking appliances such as Smart Wall Ovens, Smart Microwaves, Smart Ranges, and Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers smart connected cooking appliance such as Microwave Oven which comes in different types such as convection, grill, and solo.

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers smart connected cooking appliances such as Blender, Airfryer Collection, Food processor, Smoke-less Indoor Grill, and Rice Cooker.

LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart connected cooking appliance such as Microwave Ovens which comes in different types such as Charcoal convection microwave, Grill/Solo microwave, and NeoChef smart inverter microwave.

Nestle SA: The company offers E by NESCAFE which is a first of its kind, smart, and app-enabled coffee maker.

