Smart, Connected-Kitchen Solution Open Kitchen Provides a Single View Across Locations and Equipment for Food Service Operators

MILAN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics®, a premier provider of equipment and energy management solutions for food service and food retail, released today an enhanced and expanded version of the smart connected kitchen component of SiteSage®, the leading equipment and energy management solution. Open Kitchen™ by SiteSage is an open platform that connects commercial kitchen equipment to the cloud providing remote access to critical data and performance monitoring. Food service operators now are afforded a single view across all locations and all equipment, regardless of brand. The announcement was made at HostMilano, the world-leading trade show dedicated to catering and hospitality.

Research firm Gartner Inc. predicts that by 2020, the connected kitchen will contribute at least 15% savings in the food and beverage industry. Open Kitchen enables food service operators to optimize equipment performance and facility operations ultimately lowering operating costs, reducing equipment downtime and ensuring food safety and product quality. This leads to greater operational efficiencies to positively impact the bottom line. New features also create top-line, revenue-generating opportunities for customers.

"With Open Kitchen, we are creating a new standard for IoT-based solutions in the commercial kitchen market," said Martin Flusberg, president of Powerhouse Dynamics. "Operators want a single view into all of their locations; they don't want to login to a different system for each piece of equipment. Open Kitchen connects equipment from virtually any brand and brings all that critical information together so customers can make swift and data-driven performance decisions. Open Kitchen opens up endless possibilities for optimal efficiency."

Designed based on customer feedback, Open Kitchen has a revamped user interface with improved usability and functionality. New features include:

a recipe creation hub (for supported equipment models) and remote recipe distribution;

improved predictive analytics down to the equipment component level;

enhanced data security;

language support for international implementations; and

expanded integration layer enables multiple methods of connectivity to support rapid integration with additional brands.

"We are thrilled to deliver a truly open and encompassing automation and connectivity solution to our food service and food retail customers," said James K. Pool, group president at The Middleby Corporation. "Powerhouse Dynamics has the technology and experience to create a unique solution that restaurants, convenience stores and others can use to improve the bottom line. New features such as remote recipe creation and distribution are really going to excite the market. We have already seen an enthusiastic response to the SiteSage platform from our customers since we acquired Powerhouse Dynamics a few months ago. We expect that response to be even greater with this new release."

Open Kitchen combines the best of SiteSage Smart Kitchen and Middleby Connect™, in a single, open platform, to deliver the most widely used IoT-based solution for food service and food retail operators. Open Kitchen is available as a standalone component or integrated with additional SiteSage functionality. Currently, more than 10,000 pieces of commercial kitchen equipment are digitally connected with Open Kitchen throughout North America and Europe.

Open Kitchen is more than an "internet of things"-based platform. Key features beyond equipment connection include:

remote temperature monitoring of refrigeration and equipment;

real-time escalating alerts as well as proactive exception reporting;

food safety workflow processing;

corrective action tracking;

automated HACCP reporting; and

remote recipe creation and distribution.

To learn more about Open Kitchen and SiteSage, visit the Middleby booth #E12 at HostMilano or powerhousedynamics.com/solutions/sitesage/open-kitchen-by-sitesage.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics is a leading provider of "internet of things"-based solutions to connect, monitor, control and analyze equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies to portfolios of small commercial facilities, including restaurants, convenience stores, retailers and others. SiteSage enhances equipment performance, provides operational transparency and significantly reduces energy expenses. To learn how customers maximize energy and equipment maintenance savings and enhance food safety and quality with minimal staff effort, visit powerhousedynamics.com.

Powerhouse Dynamics and SiteSage are registered trademarks and Open Kitchen is a trademark of Powerhouse Dynamics.

Contact:

Farrah Phillipo

Director of Marketing

farrah@powerhousedynamics.com

SOURCE Powerhouse Dynamics