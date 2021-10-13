Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Size to grow by USD 627.49 Mn | Market Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eureka Technology Partners LLC, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Mars Inc., PetPace, Radio Systems Corp., SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, and Wagz Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the strong bonding between owners and pets and rise in the aging population globally, especially in developed countries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Application

Dogs



Cats

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the smart-connected pet collars market in the leisure products industry include Eureka Technology Partners LLC, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Mars Inc., PetPace, Radio Systems Corp., SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, and Wagz Inc. . To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart-connected pet collars market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart-connected pet collars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart-connected pet collars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart-connected pet collars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart-connected pet collars market vendors

Smart-Connected Per Collars Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page Number 120 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2024 Growth Momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% Market Growth 2020-2024 USD 627.49 million Market Structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.27 Regional Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA Performing Market Contribution North America at 38% Key Consumer Countries US, China, France, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled Eureka Technology Partners LLC, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Mars Inc., PetPace, Radio Systems Corp., SCOLLAR Inc., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, and Wagz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

