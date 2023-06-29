Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market to grow by USD 596.76 million from 2022 to 2027: The growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring to be a major market trend - Technavio

29 Jun, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market is estimated to grow by USD 596.76 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth. Compared to other regions, the popularity of pets in North America is the strongest. Due to a growing millennial population and an ever-increasing trend of pet humanization, consumers in North American countries spend most on premium and luxury goods for their pets than just on pet food. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report.
Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Vendor Landscape
The smart-connected pet collar market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now
Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges-
The strong bond between owners and pets drives the growth during the forecast period. Several individuals treat domestic animals, especially dogs, as companions and dogs have a long association with human beings and adapt well to their lifestyles. Majority of the owners train their pets to enhance their relationship with the animal and enable them to carry out tasks. Furthermore, most vendors have integrated mobile applications into the cloud server to store data and have come up with ultrasonic whistles that restrict pets, especially dogs, from barking excessively. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The presence of network connectivity issues challenges the growth of the smart-connected pet collars market during the forecast period. Most smart-connected pet collars use a network communication system and some vendors have started manufacturing Wi-Fi modems, where a network is not required to trace the location of the pet. But these Wi-Fi routers have certain limitations. For instance, SCOLLAR Inc. (SCOLLAR) is one of the leading manufacturers of smart-connected pet collars and offers the SCOLLAR Wi-Fi base station. This router turns the GPS signal off when the animal moves about within the Wi-Fi range. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
Key Trends-
The growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring fuels the growth of the market during the forecast period. Certain small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have started introducing pet-friendly policies. They allow employees to bring their pets to the workplace. But most companies do not support such policies as they feel that they will affect the work environment. Thus, most people are away from their homes for around 8-10 hours a day, which leads to a demand for smart collars to monitor their pets. So, the use of smart-connected pet collars helps them connect with their pets from their work location via specified mobile applications. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report
Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Company Profiles
The smart-connected pet collars market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., SGI Venture Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc.
Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Market Segmentation
This smart-connected pet collars market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (dogs and cats), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes specialty stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Furthermore, department stores are expected to generate more revenue compared to other offline distribution channels, such as retail stores and hypermarkets. Such stores offer smart-connected pet collars at competitive prices to attract customers. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The pet food market size is expected to increase by USD 42.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers pet food market segmentation by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for organic pet food is one of the key factors driving the pet food market growth.
The pet milk market size is expected to increase to USD 57.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers pet milk replacers market segmentation by product (powder and liquid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing number of milk product launches for puppies and kittens is one of the key pet milk market trends propelling the market growth.
|
Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 596.76 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., SGI Venture Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global smart-connected pet collars market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global smart-connected pet collars market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Barking Labs Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Barking Labs Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Barking Labs Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Barking Labs Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Dogtra Co.
- Exhibit 114: Dogtra Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Dogtra Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Dogtra Co. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Eureka Technology Partners LLC
- Exhibit 117: Eureka Technology Partners LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Eureka Technology Partners LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Eureka Technology Partners LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 Findster Technologies SA
- Exhibit 120: Findster Technologies SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Findster Technologies SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Findster Technologies SA - Key offerings
- 12.7 FitBark Inc.
- Exhibit 123: FitBark Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: FitBark Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: FitBark Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Garmin Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Garmin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Gibi Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Gibi Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Gibi Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Gibi Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Loc8tor Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Loc8tor Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Loc8tor Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Loc8tor Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Mars Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Mars Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Mars Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Mars Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Mars Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 PetPace
- Exhibit 140: PetPace - Overview
- Exhibit 141: PetPace - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: PetPace - Key offerings
- 12.13 Radio Systems Corp.
- Exhibit 143: Radio Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Radio Systems Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Radio Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.14 SCOLLAR Inc.
- Exhibit 146: SCOLLAR Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: SCOLLAR Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: SCOLLAR Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 SGI Venture Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: SGI Venture Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: SGI Venture Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: SGI Venture Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Tractive GmbH
- Exhibit 152: Tractive GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Tractive GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Tractive GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wagz Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Wagz Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Wagz Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Wagz Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 163: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article