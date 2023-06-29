Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market to grow by USD 596.76 million from 2022 to 2027: The growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market is estimated to grow by USD 596.76 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth. Compared to other regions, the popularity of pets in North America is the strongest. Due to a growing millennial population and an ever-increasing trend of pet humanization, consumers in North American countries spend most on premium and luxury goods for their pets than just on pet food. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2023-2027

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Vendor Landscape

The smart-connected pet collar market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The strong bond between owners and pets drives the growth during the forecast period. Several individuals treat domestic animals, especially dogs, as companions and dogs have a long association with human beings and adapt well to their lifestyles. Majority of the owners train their pets to enhance their relationship with the animal and enable them to carry out tasks. Furthermore, most vendors have integrated mobile applications into the cloud server to store data and have come up with ultrasonic whistles that restrict pets, especially dogs, from barking excessively. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The presence of network connectivity issues challenges the growth of the smart-connected pet collars market during the forecast period. Most smart-connected pet collars use a network communication system and some vendors have started manufacturing Wi-Fi modems, where a network is not required to trace the location of the pet. But these Wi-Fi routers have certain limitations. For instance, SCOLLAR Inc. (SCOLLAR) is one of the leading manufacturers of smart-connected pet collars and offers the SCOLLAR Wi-Fi base station. This router turns the GPS signal off when the animal moves about within the Wi-Fi range. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring fuels the growth of the market during the forecast period. Certain small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have started introducing pet-friendly policies. They allow employees to bring their pets to the workplace. But most companies do not support such policies as they feel that they will affect the work environment. Thus, most people are away from their homes for around 8-10 hours a day, which leads to a demand for smart collars to monitor their pets. So, the use of smart-connected pet collars helps them connect with their pets from their work location via specified mobile applications. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Company Profiles

The smart-connected pet collars market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., SGI Venture Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market - Market Segmentation

This smart-connected pet collars market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (dogs and cats), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes specialty stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Furthermore, department stores are expected to generate more revenue compared to other offline distribution channels, such as retail stores and hypermarkets. Such stores offer smart-connected pet collars at competitive prices to attract customers. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pet food market size is expected to increase by USD 42.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers pet food market segmentation by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for organic pet food is one of the key factors driving the pet food market growth.

The pet milk market size is expected to increase to USD 57.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers pet milk replacers market segmentation by product (powder and liquid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing number of milk product launches for puppies and kittens is one of the key pet milk market trends propelling the market growth.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 596.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., SGI Venture Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart-connected pet collars market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global smart-connected pet collars market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Barking Labs Corp.

Exhibit 111: Barking Labs Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Barking Labs Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Barking Labs Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Dogtra Co.

Exhibit 114: Dogtra Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Dogtra Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Dogtra Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Eureka Technology Partners LLC

Exhibit 117: Eureka Technology Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Eureka Technology Partners LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Eureka Technology Partners LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Findster Technologies SA

Exhibit 120: Findster Technologies SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Findster Technologies SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Findster Technologies SA - Key offerings

12.7 FitBark Inc.

Exhibit 123: FitBark Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: FitBark Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: FitBark Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Gibi Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 130: Gibi Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Gibi Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Gibi Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Loc8tor Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Loc8tor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Loc8tor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Loc8tor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 136: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Mars Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 PetPace

Exhibit 140: PetPace - Overview



Exhibit 141: PetPace - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: PetPace - Key offerings

12.13 Radio Systems Corp.

Exhibit 143: Radio Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Radio Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Radio Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 SCOLLAR Inc.

Exhibit 146: SCOLLAR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: SCOLLAR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: SCOLLAR Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SGI Venture Ltd.

Exhibit 149: SGI Venture Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: SGI Venture Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: SGI Venture Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Tractive GmbH

Exhibit 152: Tractive GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: Tractive GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Tractive GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Wagz Inc.

Exhibit 155: Wagz Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Wagz Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Wagz Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio