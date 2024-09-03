Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market to Grow by USD 798.8 Million (2024-2028) Driven by Strong Owner-Pet Bonds, How AI is Transforming the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global smart-connected pet collars market size is estimated to grow by USD 798.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.3% during the forecast period. Strong bond between owners and pets is driving market growth, with a trend towards product launches in global smart-connected pet collars market. However, presence of network connectivity issues poses a challenge. Key market players include Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., SGI Venture Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smart-connected pet collars market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Dogs and Cats), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Barking Labs Corp., Dogtra Co., Eureka Technology Partners LLC, Findster Technologies SA, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Gibi Technologies Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Mars Inc., Pawscout Inc., PetPace, Pitpatpet Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., RAWR Inc., SCOLLAR Inc., SGI Venture Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tractive GmbH, UbiSight Technology LLC, and Wagz Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The smart-connected pet collars market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of pet owners seeking advanced solutions for their furry friends. Vendors are capitalizing on this trend by introducing new and innovative products. In July 2021, Whistle launched the Whistle Switch Smart collar, offering pet owners real-time health and fitness monitoring in addition to location tracking. Halo Collar followed suit in July 2022 with a GPS-enabled dog collar that enables setting up a wireless fence via a smartphone app and tracking a dog's whereabouts and exercise habits. These product launches expand consumer options and are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global smart-connected pet collars market.

The Smart-Connected Pet Collars market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing expendable income and consumer consciousness towards pet care. These collars, equipped with sensors for tracking animal illnesses, are transforming into multi-purpose tools. New technology includes GPS trackers, temperature sensors, and buzzers for safe zones. Companies like Tractive and FitBark lead the market with their innovative devices. Customization and emotional attachment to pets are driving demand for these collars. Health features, such as training activity tracking and LED displays, provide valuable information and alerts to pet owners. Traditional collars are being replaced by these smart devices, utilizing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and smartphone connectivity. The market is expected to continue developing, offering pet owners peace of mind and improved pet care.

Market Challenges

Smart-connected pet collars have gained popularity due to their advanced features, enabling pet owners to monitor their pets' location and health in real-time. These collars primarily use 3G/4G connectivity for location tracking. However, some vendors offer Wi-Fi modems for location tracing without a network. While convenient, Wi-Fi routers have limitations, such as decreased bandwidth and limited availability for one user. SCOLLAR, a leading manufacturer, offers a Wi-Fi base station that turns off the GPS signal when the pet is within range, increasing battery life. Despite these advantages, challenges persist. Smart-connected pet collars require high-speed networks for effective location sharing, and network connectivity issues can cause device malfunctions. Additionally, poor signals can lead to heating issues, potentially impacting market growth during the forecast period.

The Smart-Connected Pet Collar market is growing rapidly as more pet owners seek advanced solutions for monitoring their pets' location, health, and training activities. Devices like PetPace, Scollar, Wagz, Whistle Labs, FitBark, and Radio Systems use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS technology to provide real-time information and alerts via smartphones. Traditional collars are becoming obsolete as these multi-purpose tools offer health features, pet control, and pet monitoring. Challenges for this market include the need for strong Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, ensuring compatibility with various smartphone models, and integrating various sensors and technologies into a compact device. Working individuals with hectic lifestyles and long working hours are the primary target audience, as they often struggle to provide adequate care for their dogs and cats. Organic growth strategies, such as patents and events, and inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions, are being employed by key players to expand their market share. The pet wearable industry is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing spending power of pet owners and the importance of animal welfare. Smart-connected collars are transforming the way employed people manage their pets, offering peace of mind and convenience.

Segment Overview

This smart-connected pet collars market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Application 2.1 Dogs

2.2 Cats Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Smart-Connected Pet Collars market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for advanced pet care solutions. These collars offer features such as real-time location tracking, health monitoring, and two-way communication. Major players in the industry are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products and expand their customer base. The market is expected to continue growing due to the rising trend of pet ownership and the convenience these collars provide to pet owners.

Research Analysis

The Smart-Connected Pet Collars market is a rapidly growing segment in the pet wearable industry, leveraging technology to enhance pet care and ownership experience. These collars integrate devices such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS to provide real-time location tracking, training activity monitoring, and multi-purpose functionalities. Traditional collars have been upgraded to smart-connected versions, offering pet control, animal welfare, and organization benefits for pet owners. Employed pet owners with expendable income and a concern for their pet's safety and wellbeing are driving the market's organic growth. Events like pet shows and exhibitions serve as key platforms for showcasing these innovative collars. Patents and organizational collaborations are crucial in ensuring product uniqueness and market differentiation. Animal welfare organizations and veterinary clinics are increasingly employing smart-connected collars to monitor and manage animal illnesses using sensors. The pet control features ensure pets stay safe, while the training activity monitoring helps in maintaining their health and fitness. Overall, the market's potential is vast, with the growing spending power of pet owners and the increasing popularity of pet wearables.

Market Research Overview

Smart-connected pet collars are innovative devices designed to enhance pet care and monitoring for pet owners with busy lifestyles. These collars use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology to connect with a smartphone app, allowing pet owners to track their pet's location in real-time, monitor training activities, and receive alerts for important information. These multi-purpose tools go beyond traditional collars, offering health features such as temperature monitoring and buzzer alerts for safe zones. The pet wearable industry is experiencing organic growth strategies through study and development, with new technology and consumer consciousness driving demand. Smart-connected collars are becoming essential tools for working individuals with hectic lifestyles and hectic workplaces, providing peace of mind and ensuring the well-being of their pets. Dogs and cats are the primary beneficiaries of these smart devices, with companies like PetPace, Scollar, Wagz, Whistle Labs, FitBark, Radio Systems, and others leading the way. These collars offer pet health monitoring, animal welfare, and pet control features, making them indispensable for pet owners. The pet monitoring market is expected to grow significantly, with employed people spending more on their pets due to their emotional attachment and expendable income. Smart-connected collars are a promising area of growth, with companies investing in patents, events, and inorganic growth strategies to expand their reach and offer new features. These collars are customizable, allowing pet owners to personalize them to their pet's unique needs and preferences. With GPS technology, pet owners can keep track of their pet's location, ensuring their safety and security. Additionally, sensors can monitor pet actions, providing valuable insights into their health and well-being. Overall, smart-connected pet collars offer a range of benefits for pet owners and their pets, making them an essential tool for managing pet care in today's hectic world.

