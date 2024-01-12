LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai, a global leader in heavy industries, is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to lead the innovation of future unmanned and autonomous construction sites. This collaboration was announced at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

Smart Construction Future: HD Hyundai Collaborates with AWS to Pioneer Unmanned Autonomous Sites

Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize the Future of Construction Sites

Bringing together HD Hyundai XiteSolution's CEO and President, Dong-wook Lee, and VP of IoT, AWS, Yasser Alsaied, the ceremony marked a pivotal moment to elevate construction site safety and productivity. This collaboration underscores a commitment to increased automation and the establishment of unmanned operations.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution will collaborate with AWS to build a connectivity platform for HD Hyundai XiteSolution's smart construction equipment. The platform will integrate next-generation construction equipment with core smart functions to enhance reliability and productivity. HD Hyundai anticipates a substantial productivity surge of 30-70% in construction site and improved safety by transitioning towards unmanned operations.

"With the largest cloud provider as our partner, we can accelerate innovation towards unmanned autonomous construction sites of the future. This collaboration marks a major milestone in HD Hyundai's ongoing transformation beyond manufacturing into a comprehensive solutions provider," stated Dong-wook Lee, CEO and President of HD Hyundai XiteSolution.

HD Hyundai will utilize AWS' industry-leading cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and services, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning capabilities to build the smart construction solution. This solution will drive forward a suite of advanced features focused on boosting reliability, efficiency, and safety in HD Hyundai's next-generation integrated construction models developed by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore, which are set to launch in 2025.

Expanding Horizons: Leveraging Data Insights for Construction and Offshore Innovations

Additionally, HD Hyundai will use AWS to further refine X-Wise Xite, an AI-powered construction site management solution showcased at CES 2024. This cutting-edge solution amalgamates data from construction equipment and sites, providing valuable insights to enhance productivity, reliability, and automation in construction processes.

HD Hyundai also looks to eventually expand the use of AWS to other business units, including ship-building and offshore operations. "We are excited to work with HD Hyundai and help them expand the scope of their construction equipment innovations using AWS IoT and other services," said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT, AWS.

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai has been showcasing its ambitious infrastructure construction vision to a global audience during the four-day presence at CES 2024. This event provided an invaluable platform for HD Hyundai to foster enhanced collaborations with esteemed international entities. A notable highlight was the strategic alliance forged with CNH, a leading global agricultural machinery company, signifying HD Hyundai's dedication to global market penetration with its advanced solutions.

About HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai (former Hyundai Heavy Industries Group) is a major South Korean conglomerate that serves as the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries manufacturer. Its three core businesses are shipbuilding, heavy equipment, and energy. Shifting towards a holding company structure in March 2018, its intermediary holding companies consist of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai XiteSolution, and HD Hyundai Oilbank. Individually, they lead and oversee the core businesses with different subsidiaries specializing in each sector. Starting as a shipbuilding company in 1972 in a small fishing village in the southeast part of South Korea, HD Hyundai has acquired and expanded its business into related sectors with over 35,000 employees worldwide and total assets reaching nearly $59.5 billion (USD). Since its adoption of "Technology and Quality" as its core value, it is now progressing to become the most innovative solutions provider in all domains.

