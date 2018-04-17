SMART COVER Invented DPH-294

The SMART COVER provides an effective way to protect a parked vehicle from hail. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional vehicle covers. As a result, it could help to prevent dents and other damage caused by hailstorms and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the SMART COVER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection for vehicles."

