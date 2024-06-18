SMART CUPS SETS NEW GOALS FOR FUNDRAISING ROUND AMID UPCOMING PARTNERSHIPS AND CONTINUED GROWTH

Brand Showcased Innovative Technology at Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival and Announces New Collaborations on the Horizon

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cups, the groundbreaking sustainability-driven technology company specializing in innovative precise ingredient dosing through printing, is launching a new round of fundraising goals and debuts exciting new partnerships that continue to illustrate the versatility of applications through its proprietary technology.

Smart Cups energy drink - an example of what's possible with Smart Cups Technology. Each cup has 125mg of caffeine, amino acids, vitamins, sweeteners, and flavor printed in them.

On the heels of recently showcasing its pioneering solutions at the Wall Street Journal's esteemed Future of Everything Festival, Smart Cups is committed to revolutionizing various industries from food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and others, while also advancing environmental sustainability.

The company successfully completed two rounds of funding on StartEngine over the past year, raising an impressive total of $2.7 million. This achievement underscores investor confidence in the company's innovative approach and its potential to disrupt the market. Building on this momentum, Smart Cups has set a new funding goal of $2.3 million in its current round on StartEngine, with this new funding enabling the company to scale its operations, expand product offerings and enter new markets—driving further innovation in the beverage and ingredient dosing sectors.

As part of its growth strategy, Smart Cups also unveils several new and upcoming partnerships that will enhance its market reach and technological capabilities. The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center and Smart Cups have forged a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to explore Smart Cup's pioneering printing technology. This collaboration aims to explore innovative applications for Soldier rations and micronutrient delivery, leveraging Smart Cups' cutting-edge printing technology for enhanced performance and nutrition in military settings. Smart Cups also announced an exclusive two-year deal with Compana Pet Brands, a global leader in pet care and nutrition, several months ago, with retail distribution anticipated for this Fall. This transformative partnership ushers in a new era in the pet care industry by leveraging Smart Cups' revolutionary printing technology to directly print accurate doses of pet supplements onto recyclable pet bowls, encouraging hydration and delivering unprecedented convenience and precision in pet care.

Smart Cups will continue to leverage its unique and patented 3D printing technology to offer white label solutions, enabling businesses across various industries to provide precise, sustainable and innovative dosing solutions to their customers, further expanding its impact and market reach.

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Capital, LLC. This potential investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

About Smart Cups

Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the consumer-packaged goods industry and beyond. By revolutionizing the way beverages are delivered, Smart Cups eliminates the need for traditional liquid-filled products, reducing waste and environmental impact. With diverse applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, military, and humanitarian sectors, Smart Cups offers a sustainable and innovative packaging solution for consumer products. Smart Cups has gained global recognition, including being honored by TIME Magazine, receiving high recognition for their proprietary technology with a Special Mention in TIME's 2021 Best Inventions. Led by CEO Chris Kanik, who is the season one winner of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on FOX, the Southern California-based company aims to transform the consumer-packaged goods industry through their unique printing process and superior formulation, providing customers with healthier, eco-friendly, and convenient options. For more information, visit smartcups.com .

