Smart Cups Sets Sales Record Following Victory on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

Smart Cups, Inc

Smart Cups, Inc

23 Aug, 2023

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cups, a sustainability-driven technology company revolutionizing the consumer-packaged goods industry, has announced the sellout of tens of thousands of Smart Cups in the days following CEO Chris Kanik's season one victory on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. The moment marks a sales milestone for the company with a surge in demand that has surpassed previous records and continues to solidify the company's growing prominence in the beverage industry.

Smart Cups energy drink - an example of what's possible with Smart Cups Technology. Each cup has 125mg of caffeine, amino acids, vitamins, sweeteners, and flavor printed in them.
"This is an exciting moment for the Smart Cups brand. The overwhelming amount of orders and support from our customers continues to validate our technology," said Smart Cups CEO Chris Kanik. "The victory gives us the opportunity to continue developing necessary humanitarian applications like printing water purification cups. We're committed to creating lasting impact and believe that Smart Cups can change the world."

Owen Dolan, COO of Smart Cups, remarks, "The unprecedented influx of orders we've witnessed underscores the enormous impact of Chris Kanik's victory on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. I'm honored to work alongside our devoted staff who have shown an unwavering commitment to our vision and look forward to launching the next Smart Cups product."

Smart Cups' success is a testament to its dedication to delivering innovative solutions that resonate with consumers. As the company continues to push the boundaries of their printing technology, this accomplishment serves as a launching pad for future growth, collaborations, and groundbreaking advancements.

For more information about Smart Cups and its innovative beverage technology, please visit www.smartcups.com.

About Smart Cups
Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the consumer-packaged goods industry and beyond. By revolutionizing the way beverages are delivered, Smart Cups eliminates the need for traditional liquid-filled products, reducing waste and environmental impact. With diverse applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, military, and humanitarian sectors, Smart Cups offers a sustainable and innovative packaging solution for consumer products. Smart Cups has gained global recognition, including honored by TIME Magazine, receiving high recognition for their proprietary technology with a Special Mention in TIME's 2021 Best Inventions. Led by CEO Chris Kanik, who is the season one winner of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on FOX, the Southern California-based company aims to transform the consumer-packaged goods industry through their unique printing process and superior formulation, providing customers with healthier, eco-friendly, and convenient options. For more information, visit smartcups.com.

