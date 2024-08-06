Smart Data Solutions Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

Gill brings a wealth of experience to our team, with a proven track record in the healthcare industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Tabula Rasa HealthCare, where she oversaw strategy, product, marketing, communications, sales, account management and customer success. Prior to that, she served as the General Manager for the health plan and systems market at Virgin Pulse and Chief Strategy Officer at Welltok.

Expressing excitement about Gill's appointment, Shashi Yadiki, CEO of Smart Data Solutions, stated, "I am thrilled to welcome April to our team. We are obsessed with our clients' success and are focused on delivering measurable impacts through our AI-powered platform. With April's expertise and commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the healthcare market, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver best-in-class products to help healthcare organizations transform their operations."

"I am excited to be joining SDS at such a transformational moment," added Gill. "AI and automation have been revolutionizing healthcare for over a decade. SDS is at the forefront of leveraging these advancements to simplify the most complex data and process challenges, improving efficiency that leads to streamlined operations and ultimately enhances outcomes."

SDS is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a technology leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, Smart Data Solutions (SDS) is a strategic partner that helps clients digitally transform operations and delivers tangible value that includes reduced costs, streamlined workflows, and an improved customer experience. With data, AI, and automation at the core, SDS offers solutions around Digital Mailroom and Data Capture, Clearinghouse++, Intelligent Medical Records and Claim Operations. More than 500 clients including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, regional health plans, TPAs, providers and healthcare partners depend on SDS to help streamline complex parts of their front, middle and back-office operations.

Click here to learn more, Contact us.

SOURCE Smart Data Solutions