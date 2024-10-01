Smart Data Solutions Announces Smart Horizons HealthTech Symposium 2024: "AI-Powered Efficiency in Healthcare Automation"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. , Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS) is excited to announce the Smart Horizons HealthTech Symposium 2024, scheduled from October 7th to 9th, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Bloomington, Minnesota. Themed "AI-Powered Efficiency in Healthcare Automation," this year's symposium promises valuable insights into the future of healthcare through the power of AI and automation.

The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Harvey Castro, a distinguished physician, entrepreneur, and consultant with over 20 years of healthcare experience. Dr. Castro, a prominent advocate for AI in healthcare, will set the tone for a deep dive into the transformative potential of AI in improving healthcare operations.

Attendees will experience a dynamic agenda packed with insights from industry leaders, hands-on discussions, and real-world experiences including:

Success Stories : Hear directly from industry thought leaders as they share their journey, challenges, and successes. Independence Blue Cross : Learn how AI and automation are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and cost savings. HealthEZ : Jeff Bakke will provide insights into how technology can optimize TPA operations, enhancing both efficiency and customer satisfaction. Health Admins : Jon Green will discuss how AI solutions are transforming business operations, with a real-world example of a 40% improvement in claims review processes.

: Hear directly from industry thought leaders as they share their journey, challenges, and successes. Panel Discussion : Featuring industry leaders, including George Stiles ( PAI ) and Stacy Chalupsky ( Medica ), on Mastering Intelligent Automation for Game-Changing outcomes.

: Featuring industry leaders, including ( ) and ( ), on Mastering Intelligent Automation for Game-Changing outcomes. Industry Discussions : Engage with Everest Group on the future of healthcare automation.

: Engage with on the future of healthcare automation. Networking and Entertainment: Enjoy a Casino Night Dinner on October 8th , featuring a fun and relaxed environment for networking with peers.

As a technology leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, (SDS) is a strategic partner that helps clients digitally transform operations and delivers tangible value that includes reduced costs, streamlined workflows, and an improved customer experience. With data, AI, and automation at the core, SDS offers solutions around Digital Mailroom and Data Capture, Clearinghouse++, Intelligent Medical Records and Claim Operations. More than 500 clients including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, regional health plans, TPAs, providers and healthcare partners depend on SDS to help streamline complex parts of their front, middle and back-office operations.

