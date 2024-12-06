Smart Data Solutions Expands with New Global HQ, Accelerating AI-Driven Healthcare Automation

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), a leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, announces the opening of its new Global Headquarters in Minnesota. This milestone underscores SDS's commitment to advancing healthcare automation and delivering AI-powered solutions to payers, TPAs, providers, and partners.

Founded more than 20 years ago in Minnesota, SDS now partners with over 500 clients, leveraging AI and automation to streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve quality.

Designed for Innovation and Team Synergy Smart Data Solutions Global Headquarters Modern Space at 2900 Lone Oak Parkway, Eagan, Minnesota 55121

"Our new global headquarters is more than just a space—it is a hub for innovation and collaboration," says Shashi Yadiki, CEO of Smart Data Solutions. "This dynamic environment strengthens how we engage with clients and partners, empowering us to deliver even greater efficiencies through advanced AI-driven workflows."

The new headquarters is designed to reflect SDS's dedication to innovation, teamwork, and community impact. It accelerates the development of cutting-edge AI and automation solutions. With this expanded footprint, SDS is committed to deepening partnerships and driving transformative efficiencies across healthcare operations.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a technology leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, Smart Data Solutions (SDS) is a strategic partner that helps clients digitally transform operations and delivers tangible value that includes reduced costs, streamlined workflows, and an improved customer experience. Smart Data Solutions has a specialized approach to data capture and automation, focusing on innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 500 clients including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, regional health plans, TPAs, providers and healthcare partners depend on SDS to help streamline complex parts of their front, middle and back-office operations.

