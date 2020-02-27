Smart Data Solutions Launches New Website Redesign

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a MN based collateral-processing and workflow automation service, is proud to announce they have launched their new website redesign. The newly redesigned website was created to provide a streamlined understanding of our products and services while keeping a more modern look and feel in mind. Consumers can now find the information they are looking for quicker, starting with an all new navigation bar, and access concise content that will answer their questions.

"We wanted to make a push forward to be a thought leader and to share our educational expertise with the industry, and our new website does just that," shares Susan Berndt, Director of Marketing and Customer Success at Smart Data Solutions. She continued, "The launch of the redesigned Smart Data Solutions website allows our customers to tap into our library of industry leading blogs, articles, and knowledge-based videos."

A key focus of the new website is to provide many different options and mediums for consuming information. Whether you are searching for information on customizable products and services, steps to starting a new project, or wanting learning more about the team, there will be multiple options that fit the wants and needs of all. With a variety of videos, helpful FAQs, and contact forms on every page, learning about and getting in touch with Smart Data Solutions has never been easier.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a leader in the healthcare industry for applying AI to complex workflows, Smart Data Solutions has been leveraging automation technology to enable cost savings, efficiency and improved quality to meet the needs of healthcare claims managers, for more than twenty years. Today, more than 350 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals and insurance companies depend on SDS technology and innovations to save money and streamline their business. From paper processing to claims management and EDI, Smart Data Solutions offers the solutions critically needed by today's health care industry. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

