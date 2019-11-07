Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC) Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) With HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) for CBDSmartDecision.com Upcoming CBD Algorithm

BOCA RATON, Florida, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC Pink Markets: SDEC), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with HempAmericana, Inc., a visionary in the CBD space.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with HempAmericana. Their operations and CBD manufacturing process are both unique and truly impressive. Hemp Americana's CEO, Sal Rosillo, is a visionary in both the Cannabis and CBD space. CBDSmartDecision.com will be the first company that HempAmericana, Inc. grants permission to recommend their product range on the affiliate level. We expect HempAmericana products to provide our company with a steady commission base for years to come. We encourage potential customers to view their products on our site in the near future: https://cbdsmartdecision.com," said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

Daily Beast article regarding Sal Rosillio's meteoric rise in the Cannabis/CBD Industry:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/salvador-rosillo-the-artist-who-made-millions-out-of-marijuana

The growing awareness of cannabidiol or CBD's health benefits has pushed the market into mainstream retail. CBD is known for its multi-faceted uses such as its ability to alleviate minor conditions like headaches. However, CBD can also be used to treat serious symptoms associated with medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. Moreover, researchers have mentioned that CBD helps with quitting smoking and also mitigates the withdrawal symptoms. Many see legalizing CBD as yet another step to potentially fully legalizing cannabis. According to data compiled by Technavio, the global CBD market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2022.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Who can benefit from our Recommendation Algorithm?

Consumers – Obviously, the whole basis of our CBD Recommendation Algorithm, is to help consumers select the right CBD product(s) for their needs. Currently, as mentioned earlier, the CBD market is in its "wild-west" phase. Millions of consumers have heard about CBD. Millions of consumers would like to take CBD for their various ailments. However, so many consumers are holding back due to lack of knowledge and lack of what to buy. We believe that 99% of the population needs a pat on the shoulder (advice) when it comes to buying a new type of product. Frankly, most consumers need a push, regardless of what type of product they're buying. The CBD recommendation algorithm will help provide consumers that added re-assurance they need to take the next step in purchasing CBD for their needs.

– Obviously, the whole basis of our CBD Recommendation Algorithm, is to help consumers select the right CBD product(s) for their needs. Currently, as mentioned earlier, the CBD market is in its "wild-west" phase. Millions of consumers have heard about CBD. Millions of consumers would like to take CBD for their various ailments. However, so many consumers are holding back due to lack of knowledge and lack of what to buy. We believe that 99% of the population needs a pat on the shoulder (advice) when it comes to buying a new type of product. Frankly, most consumers need a push, regardless of what type of product they're buying. The CBD recommendation algorithm will help provide consumers that added re-assurance they need to take the next step in purchasing CBD for their needs. CBD Manufacturers – Most CBD manufacturers are selling direct to the consumer. Having a CBD Recommendation Algorithm Plugin on their sites, will help consumers stay on their sites and make a buying decision before navigating away to another confusing site.

– Most CBD manufacturers are selling direct to the consumer. Having a CBD Recommendation Algorithm Plugin on their sites, will help consumers stay on their sites and make a buying decision before navigating away to another confusing site. Medical Practices – Medical practices (especially orthopedic practices) are starting to carry and sell CBD products from their offices. While consumers might feel better purchasing CBD from a "medical practice" for obvious reasons, it doesn't change the fact that doctor's do not have the familiarity to recommend the right CBD product/dosages for their patients.

– Medical practices (especially orthopedic practices) are starting to carry and sell CBD products from their offices. While consumers might feel better purchasing CBD from a "medical practice" for obvious reasons, it doesn't change the fact that doctor's do not have the familiarity to recommend the right CBD product/dosages for their patients. Online Aggregator – Soon, there will be website(s) that act as a "Price Grabber" for the CBD industry. The group that we have spoken to will launch a site that will offer CBD products from approximately 50 CBD companies. The ability for the average consumer to visit their site and answer a handful of questions (CBD Recommendation Algorithm) to dial-in to a specific product or products that specifically suit the consumer's need is a big deal to them!

– Soon, there will be website(s) that act as a "Price Grabber" for the CBD industry. The group that we have spoken to will launch a site that will offer CBD products from approximately 50 CBD companies. The ability for the average consumer to visit their site and answer a handful of questions (CBD Recommendation Algorithm) to dial-in to a specific product or products that specifically suit the consumer's need is a big deal to them! Retailers that are selling and starting to sell CBD products (Walgreen's, Kroger's and mom & pop retailers & headshops throughout the country.) Besides using our online plug-in that would specifically represent their inventory/product offerings, they could also use the Plug-in with an in-store kiosk/tablet display where consumers could use our algorithm to make buying decisions on the spot.

Besides using our online plug-in that would specifically represent their inventory/product offerings, they could also use the Plug-in with an in-store kiosk/tablet display where consumers could use our algorithm to make buying decisions on the spot. Dispensaries – Recreational & Medical

8 Medical Conditions that CBD can help treat:

Pain – CBD can help lower inflammation levels and pain perception. A study published in 2017 in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, suggests that CBD might be useful as a pain therapy in place of opioids.

– CBD can help lower inflammation levels and pain perception. A study published in 2017 in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, suggests that CBD might be useful as a pain therapy in place of opioids. Anxiety & Depression – CBD can help with PTSD, generalized anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and seasonal affective disorder.

– CBD can help with PTSD, generalized anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and seasonal affective disorder. Epilepsy – CBD can help reduce the number of seizures. (In fact, this is the one condition that the FDA has approved an oral CBD formulation for LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome) & Dravet Syndrome.

– CBD can help reduce the number of seizures. (In fact, this is the one condition that the FDA has approved an oral CBD formulation for LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome) & Dravet Syndrome. Symptoms related to cancer treatment – The focus on CBD for cancer treatment has been for its use in reducing nausea and vomiting that often accompanies chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Researchers at the American Cancer Society have also discovered that CBD may slow the growth of cancer cells.

– The focus on CBD for cancer treatment has been for its use in reducing nausea and vomiting that often accompanies chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Researchers at the American Cancer Society have also discovered that CBD may slow the growth of cancer cells. Acne and other skin issues – Researchers believe that topical CBD can be a potent antiacne agent, likely due to its anti- inflammatory properties. Studies have also found that CBD can be useful for reducing the itch and inflammation associated with eczema and psoriasis.

– Researchers believe that topical CBD can be a potent antiacne agent, likely due to its anti- inflammatory properties. Studies have also found that CBD can be useful for reducing the itch and inflammation associated with eczema and psoriasis. High Blood Pressure – Researchers in England have found that even a single dose of CBD can reduce resting blood pressure, which may ultimately reduce the risk of stroke. They concluded that the response may be due to CBD's anxiety- reducing (anxiolytic) and pain-reducing (analgesic) effects.

– Researchers in have found that even a single dose of CBD can reduce resting blood pressure, which may ultimately reduce the risk of stroke. They concluded that the response may be due to CBD's anxiety- reducing (anxiolytic) and pain-reducing (analgesic) effects. Addiction – CBD has shown a lot of promise in fighting addiction to everything from opioids and cocaine to alcohol and tobacco.

– CBD has shown a lot of promise in fighting addiction to everything from opioids and cocaine to alcohol and tobacco. Diabetes – The American Journal of Pathology has suggested that CBD has lowered fasting insulin levels and measures of insulin resistance.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. The Company also carries other non-hemp based products but intends to focus primarily on the potential for hemp. At this time the Company's main product is its brand of hemp based rolling papers known as "Rolling Thunders" that are to be used for the smoking of tobacco and other legal substances. In essence anything that can be made with plastic can be made with industrial hemp and HempAmericana plans to fill the growing need and demand for hemp-based products within the United States. The company also intends to explore other possible business avenues relating to the legal use of the Cannabis plant.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com

Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com

SOURCE Smart Decision, Inc.