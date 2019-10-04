Smart Decision, Inc. Seeks to Become the National CBD Marketplace in the US With its CBDSMARTDECISION.COM Platform

BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC Pink Markets: SDEC), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to announce that it has begun to engage with several of the top CBD brands in the industry, with partnerships to be disclosed.

"We are pleased to start working with several of the top CBD brands in the US. With the exponential growth of the CBD market that is expected to grow at a 40x multiple in the next 5 years, Smart Decision Inc. plans on becoming the go-to CBD platform that will help make consumer's CBD buying decisions very simple," said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Eric Gutmann, Treasurer & Secretary of Smart Decision, Inc., further states that, "Until now, there has been quite a bit of confusion for consumers in selecting the right CBD for their needs. By partnering up with some of the largest CBD brands, we plan on making it extremely simple for consumers to buy the specific CBD that suits their needs best."

Smart Decision, Inc. will provide further details on brand partnerships in the coming months.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending 'Smart Decision' algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com

