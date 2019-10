Smart Decision, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) with Greenlife Organics for CBDSMARTDECISION.COM Upcoming CBD Algorithm

BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC Pink Markets: SDEC), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Greenlife Organics, a market leader in the CBD space.

"Once again, it's thrilling to know that another well respected brand in the CBD space (Greenlife Organics) will be at the forefront of the industry, while being able to provide our easy to use CBD algorithm for their client base. We encourage potential customers to view their products on our site: https://cbdsmartdecision.com", said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

About Greenlife Organics

Greenlife Organics takes Ethics and Extraction seriously because they take the health of their customers seriously. By manufacturing all of their own equipment, they can control every step of the process so they can produce the highest quality Hemp Extract in the world. Greenlife Organic's hearts are invested in their Hemp. This passion drives them to create an oil that allows the consumer to absorb as much CBD, so their health has the ability to benefit. In the end, their labor of love is for the wellness of all people and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com

Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com

Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com

SOURCE Smart Decision, Inc.