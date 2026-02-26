Smart Digital Group Limited (SDM) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Smart Digital Group Limited ("SDM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDM) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

