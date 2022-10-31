Smart Display Market to grow by USD 7.13 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart display market size is to grow by USD 7.13 billion at a CAGR of 20.27% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 35% of the growth will originate from APAC.

Smart Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Display Market 2022-2026

Type

Signage



The signage segment will significantly increase its smart display market share during the projected time frame. The demand for bigger panels and video walls with ultra-narrow bezels, high resolution, and low power consumption is thought to be the main driver of the segment's growth. This prompted suppliers like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and LG Electronics Inc. to launch new and cutting-edge displays.



Mirror



Home display

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for smart displays are China and South Korea. The significant increase in smartphone and tablet users will support the growth of the smart display market in APAC over the anticipated period.

of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for smart displays are and South Korea. The significant increase in smartphone and tablet users will support the growth of the smart display market in APAC over the anticipated period.

North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa



South America

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Smart Display Market 2026: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart display market report covers the following areas:

The increasing number of uses for electronic paper displays is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the global smart display industry (EPDs). EPD is regarded as the ideal display technology for both indoor and outdoor applications. Traffic signs, storefront displays, and informational displays for passengers are just a few uses for digital signage.

The ability of EPDs to be shaped into any shape for various applications is the main reason why they are used in a variety of applications. As a result, the market growth in the anticipated years will be driven by the widespread use of EPDs in a variety of industries, such as the automotive, transportation, and business sectors.

Smart Display Market: Vendor Analysis

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers The Google Nest Hub, which comes with built-in Google Assistant and Voice Match.

The company offers The Google Nest Hub, which comes with built-in Google Assistant and Voice Match. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers Echo Show which has an HD smart display with motion, premium sound, and Alexa.

The company offers which has an HD smart display with motion, premium sound, and Alexa. Lenovo Group Ltd.: The company offers smart display products such as Lenovo Smart Display 8, Lenovo Smart Display 10, and Lenovo Smart Display 7.

The company offers smart display products such as Lenovo Smart Display 8, Lenovo Smart Display 10, and Lenovo Smart Display 7. Panasonic Corp.: The company offers TH-65BQ1W Class Touch Screen Professional Display that is equipped with advanced features offering a slim, lightweight, and scalable solution.

The company offers TH-65BQ1W Class Touch Screen Professional Display that is equipped with advanced features offering a slim, lightweight, and scalable solution. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers large-format digital displays that provide professional-grade image quality, superior contrast ratio, and best-in-industry brightness and color uniformity.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Smart Display Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart display market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart display market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart display market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart display market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Sensors Market for Smartphones by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the sensors market segmentation for smartphones by price (premium range, medium range, and low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Projector Market by Display Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers projector market segmentation by product (short, ultra-short, and normal), technology (LCD, DLP, and LCoS), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Smart Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Gentex Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and WINSTAR Display Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mirror - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Mirror - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mirror - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Mirror - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mirror - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Home display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Home display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Baidu Inc.

Exhibit 103: Baidu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Baidu Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 LG Corp.

Exhibit 111: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: LG Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 115: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 120: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 125: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 134: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio