Smart Display Market to grow by USD 7.13 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

Oct 31, 2022, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart display market size is to grow by USD 7.13 billion at a CAGR of 20.27% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 35% of the growth will originate from APAC.
- Type
- Signage
- The signage segment will significantly increase its smart display market share during the projected time frame. The demand for bigger panels and video walls with ultra-narrow bezels, high resolution, and low power consumption is thought to be the main driver of the segment's growth. This prompted suppliers like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and LG Electronics Inc. to launch new and cutting-edge displays.
- Mirror
- Home display
- Geography
- APAC
- APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for smart displays are China and South Korea. The significant increase in smartphone and tablet users will support the growth of the smart display market in APAC over the anticipated period.
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart display market report covers the following areas:
The increasing number of uses for electronic paper displays is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the global smart display industry (EPDs). EPD is regarded as the ideal display technology for both indoor and outdoor applications. Traffic signs, storefront displays, and informational displays for passengers are just a few uses for digital signage.
The ability of EPDs to be shaped into any shape for various applications is the main reason why they are used in a variety of applications. As a result, the market growth in the anticipated years will be driven by the widespread use of EPDs in a variety of industries, such as the automotive, transportation, and business sectors.
- Alphabet Inc.: The company offers The Google Nest Hub, which comes with built-in Google Assistant and Voice Match.
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers Echo Show which has an HD smart display with motion, premium sound, and Alexa.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.: The company offers smart display products such as Lenovo Smart Display 8, Lenovo Smart Display 10, and Lenovo Smart Display 7.
- Panasonic Corp.: The company offers TH-65BQ1W Class Touch Screen Professional Display that is equipped with advanced features offering a slim, lightweight, and scalable solution.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers large-format digital displays that provide professional-grade image quality, superior contrast ratio, and best-in-industry brightness and color uniformity.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart display market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart display market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart display market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart display market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Sensors Market for Smartphones by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the sensors market segmentation for smartphones by price (premium range, medium range, and low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Projector Market by Display Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers projector market segmentation by product (short, ultra-short, and normal), technology (LCD, DLP, and LCoS), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Smart Display Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.27%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$7.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Gentex Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Leyard Opto Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and WINSTAR Display Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Mirror - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Mirror - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mirror - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mirror - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mirror - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Home display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Home display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home display - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Home display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home display - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Baidu Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Baidu Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Baidu Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 LG Corp.
- Exhibit 111: LG Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: LG Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: LG Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: LG Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 120: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 125: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 134: Sony Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Sony Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 144: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article