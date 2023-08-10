Smart doorbell market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2022 to 2027; The inclination toward a high standard of living is notably driving market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart doorbell market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,000.34 million according to Technavio. The growing adoption of IoT in smart doorbells is a key trend shaping the market. The adoption of IoT devices, such as smart cameras for home use, is on the rise. These cameras have built-in video recognition and analysis features, which can track the movements of people and objects. Market players offer wired and wireless indoor and outdoor security cameras for homes. They also offer compatibility with other smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart doorbell market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeotec Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Aiphone Corp., Arlo Technologies Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, dbell Inc., DreamCatcher International Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LaView Eagle Eye Technology Inc., Legrand SA, Night Owl SP LLC, NRG Energy Inc., Owlet Home, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ring LLC, SimpliSafe Inc., SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security, VStarcam, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increasing demand for smart locks will offer immense growth opportunities, Technical issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market companies should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Doorbell Market 2023-2027: Key Driver

The inclination toward a high standard of living is notably driving market growth. The increase in income levels can be attributed to an increase in the working population around the world. As a result, more consumers can purchase smart home solutions, which is driving the demand for smart doorbells. Regions such as North America, Oceania and Europe are seeing growth in leisure and tourism activities. People are installing smart home security systems to ensure the safety and security of their homes. Hence, increasing consumer spending on smart solutions like home automation devices is expected to fuel the growth of the smart doorbell market during the forecast period.

Smart Doorbell Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Smart Doorbell Market is segmented as below:

Type

Wired



Wireless

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the wired segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wired smart doorbells are very popular because they provide a more stable and reliable connection than wireless doorbells. These doorbells have features like video recording, motion detection, and night vision. Wired smart doorbells can be integrated with other smart home devices, such as security cameras, smart locks, and voice assistants. Hence, the demand for wired smart doorbells is expected to increase which will propel the growth of the smart doorbells market during the forecast period.

Smart Doorbell Market 2023-2027: Significant Challenge

Poor network coverage is the challenge that affects market growth. Smart doorbells require a reliable high-speed internet connection to work properly. Many countries, such as South Korea, Japan, and the UK, have advanced Internet infrastructure. However, some countries lack basic network infrastructure, thus affecting the adoption of smart doorbells. Communication technology must be fast, wide coverage for the smart doorbell to work continuously. Poor network coverage leads to poor connection, no video display, and frequent disconnections. Therefore, poor coverage of smart doorbells may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Smart Doorbell Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Smart Doorbell Market, including some of the companies such as companies Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Doorbell Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aeotec Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd.: The company offers smart doorbell such as Doorbell 6, which features high-definition video, two-way audio, and motion detection.

The company offers smart doorbell such as Doorbell 6, which features high-definition video, two-way audio, and motion detection. Arlo Technologies Inc.: The company offers smart doorbell such as Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which features a 180-degree viewing angle and advanced motion detection.

The company offers smart doorbell such as Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which features a 180-degree viewing angle and advanced motion detection. ASSA ABLOY AB: The company offers smart doorbell under the brand, August Home Inc.

Smart Doorbell Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart doorbell market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart doorbell market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart doorbell market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart doorbell market Companies

Smart Doorbell Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,000.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 16.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeotec Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Aiphone Corp., Arlo Technologies Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, dbell Inc., DreamCatcher International Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LaView Eagle Eye Technology Inc., Legrand SA, Night Owl SP LLC, NRG Energy Inc., Owlet Home, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ring LLC, SimpliSafe Inc., SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security, VStarcam, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

