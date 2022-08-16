Smart Edge Sensing Solutions Provider MatrixSpace Appoints Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer

Innovative technology sales leader to drive go to market initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently launched MatrixSpace announces the appointment of industry sales leader Lori DeMatteis as Chief Revenue Officer. Lori will drive MatrixSpace's sales and go to market programs across a range of industries and geographies.

Lori brings a track record of driving significant revenue for emerging technologies into vertical industries for startups to market leaders such as Oracle and Emerson. Most recently she was Global VP of customer success, sales and marketing at aviation safety innovator Iris Automation.

MatrixSpace is addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing solutions and already has early enterprise and government customers in place. The company is building real-time edge-based sensing with AI to sense and detect objects, motion, and direction in any situation. This ability to combine industry leading sensing, AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough with significant vertical market applications.

Founded in 2019 in Burlington, Massachusetts, MatrixSpace has already assembled a proven US-based leadership team from the RF, radar, artificial intelligence, and autonomy sectors. This includes: co-founder and executive chair Greg Waters; co-founder and chief scientist Dr José Martínez Lorenzo; VP Autonomous Systems Matthew Kling; and VP of RF and Radar Systems, Dan Nobbe.

"MatrixSpace brings new opportunities to a wide range of industries by combining sensing, processing and communications with AI. Lori brings a track record of evangelizing and opening markets to ground-breaking solutions and adds an important role to the bench strength of our leadership team."

"I'm excited to be part of the impressive MatrixSpace team. Communicating the value of our cutting-edge products will enable solutions where none previously existed."

