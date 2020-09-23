Smart Education and Learning Management Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 270,630.32 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Smart Education & Learning Management Market by Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Social Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led Training), by Component (Educational Content, Hardware, Services, Software), by End User (Corporate Education, Elementary School, Pre-School Education, Secondary School, University & Higher education), by Educational Content (Audio-Based Content, Text Content, Video-based Content) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports . The Global Smart Education & Learning Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 105,809.30 Million in 2019 to USD 270,630.32 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.94%.

Smart Education & Learning Management prioritizes mobile instruments and offers versatile learning processes that replace conventional methods of teaching in the classroom. By embracing high-tech teaching strategies such as smart notebooks, whiteboards, and others, several educational institutions are changing their preference to the idea of smart education.

Major factors driving the growth of Smart Education & Learning Management market size are the adoption of e-learning solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Smart Education and Learning Management Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-0T350/The_Global_Smart_Education_Learning_Management

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MANAGEMENT MARKET

Factors such as increased importance of smart education and learning technologies, enhanced accessibility of handheld communication devices, and increased demand for collaborative learning are expected to drive the Smart Education & Learning Management Market size.

The increasing adoption of consumer electronics, especially smartphones and tabs, is expected to fuel the Smart Education & Learning Management Market size growth. The use of consumer devices, such as smartphones, e-readers, notebooks, and e-learning apps, has altered traditional education and increased the learner's effectiveness.

Enhanced smart teaching solutions have resulted from alliances and partnerships between hardware manufacturers, software developers, and content providers. Due to its significant adoption by corporate professionals, the Smart Education & Learning Management Market size is expected to display a substantial rise over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing people's understanding and the increasing popularity of smart education prompt providers of solutions to invest in research and development to produce more efficient and cost-effective solutions. The increasing investments are, in turn, expected to fuel the Smart Education & Learning Management Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-0T350/the-global-smart-education-learning-management

SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Smart Education & Learning Management Market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is due to the availability of adequate infrastructure and increased technology adoption in educational institutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Due to the existence of rising economies such as India, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific is expected to see substantial growth. Government-led programs, such as government-funded literacy growth projects in rural areas, are expected to improve the smart education and learning market size.

By Region

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-0T350/The_Global_Smart_Education_Learning_Management

SMART EDUCATION AND LEARNING MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Learning Mode, the Smart Education & Learning Management Market studied across

Based on Component, the Smart Education & Learning Management Market studied across

Educational Content,

Hardware,

Services,

Software.

The Educational Content further studied across

Audio-Based Content,

Text Content,

Video-based Content.

The Services further studied across

Consulting,

Managed Hosting,

Training & Certification.

The Software further studied across Adaptive Learning Platform,

Assessment Systems,

Learning Content Management Systems,

Learning Management System.

Based on End-User, the Smart Education & Learning Management Market studied across

Corporate Education,

Elementary School,

Pre-School Education,

Secondary School,

University & Higher education.

Key Companies:

Adobe Systems Incorporated,

Blackboard, Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.,

Desire2learn Corporation Ltd.,

Educomp Solutions Ltd.,

Ellucian Company L.P.,

Instructure, Inc.,

Knewton,

Mcgraw-Hill Education,

Niit Limited,

Pearson PLC,

Promethean, Inc.,

Saba Software, Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Smart Technologies, Inc.,

Sum Total Systems, LLC.,

Tata Interactive Systems,

Think & Learn Pvt Ltd.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-0T350&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-0T350&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

Adaptive Learning Software Market

The USA is expected to hold the largest Adaptive Learning Software Market share during the forecast period. The USA market took up about 53.7% of the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 19.6%, 4.3%, respectively.

DreamBox Learning, SAS, Wiley (Knewton), Docebo, D2L are the key suppliers in the global adaptive learning software market. And the top 5 companies in the Adaptive Learning Software Market took up 41% of the global market in 2018.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0Y2692/covid-19-impact-on-global-adaptive-learning-software

Blended Learning Market

The Americans will be the major revenue contributor to the Blended Learning market due to the presence of several key players with strong digital infrastructure.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24I2860/global-blended-learning

Virtual Classroom Market

The Global Virtual Classroom Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.46021 Billion in 2019 to USD 26.78647 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.96%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-4J66/virtual-classroom

Simulation Learning Market

In 2018, the global Simulation Learning market size was USD 8220 Million and it is expected to reach USD 22100 Million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% between 2019 and 2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-21B2354/covid-19-impact-on-global-simulation-learning

Social Learning Platforms Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39O2730/covid-19-impact-on-global-social-learning-platforms

Smart Education Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1S2018/global-smart-education

Smart Education Software Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12O1752/global-smart-education-software

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports