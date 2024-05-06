Smart Education Market size to record USD 353.17 billion growth from 2023-2027, Continuous focus on new product development is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart education market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.17 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Education Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (Academics and Corporate) and Component (Service, Software, and Hardware) Key Companies Covered Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Paradiso Solutions, Pearson Plc, Promethean World Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., SkyPrep Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Educomp Solutions Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Continuous focus on new product development:

Several vendors are introducing new products in the education sector, anticipating market potential. These products aim to enhance teaching experiences, especially in hybrid settings. SMART Technologies unveiled the SMART Learning Suite (SLS) software in February 2022 , catering to hybrid teaching needs.

This software enables teachers to deliver engaging lessons regardless of students' locations. Additionally, SMART Learning Suite Online provides convenient access to lesson contents on various devices, complementing SMART Board interactive displays.



The SMART Document Camera 550 aids visual instruction, while the SMART Podium 624 facilitates effective communication and information sharing. In March 2020 , Blackboard launched the Blackboard Collaborate Self-Service Portal, enabling quick virtual classroom implementation for educational institutions and organizations.

Adobe also rolled out significant updates to various software, including Lightroom and Premier Pro. The emphasis on rapid product development is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

Budget constraints in emerging countries

For the majority of developing countries such as Brazil , India , Guyana , and China , the establishment of smart education systems in modern classrooms is quite an expensive affair owing to the high costs associated with the purchase of smart devices for learning purposes. These devices require maintenance as well, which apparently takes a toll on the budgets allocated to schools.

The budget constraint is higher in schools in emerging countries owing to high procurement costs of hardware and software updates. Also, in most emerging countries across the world, government authorities act as an important link in integrating hardware systems in public education institutions at subsidized rates. Educational institutions in emerging countries have started allocating significant budgets for implementing advancing technology with existing systems for better productivity.



However, educational institutions with limited budgets may not be able to invest heavily in the implementation as well as maintenance of smart software solutions such as LMS, thus, limiting market growth. Moreover, several hidden costs are associated with the implementation of LMSs.



As a result, many educational institutions continue to prefer conventional systems over smart education systems. Such budget constraints will result in the slow adoption of smart education systems in emerging countries, particularly in APAC and MEA, during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Academics

1.2 Corporate Component 2.1 Service

2.2 Software

2.3 Hardware Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Academics- The academics segment, comprising Higher Education and K-12 schools, is set to experience significant market share growth in the coming years. Colleges and universities are adopting advanced EdTech tools to simplify learning and stay current with technology trends, while also focusing on measuring educational outcomes.

AI-based curricula are gaining traction, particularly in countries like the US and Germany . K-12 schools are increasingly embracing online education and utilizing EdTech products to cater to evolving student needs, shifting from traditional to smarter education systems.

Analyst Review

The smart education market offers a diverse range of learning methodologies like blended learning, tutor-led activities, and online exercises. It leverages multichannel methods and digital tasks to enhance comprehension and foster social learning. With a focus on return on investment, organizations invest in e-learning materials and adopt cost-effective training solutions. Instructors facilitate instructor-led training through rotation, flex, online lab, and enriched virtual models.

Digital learning technologies facilitate face-to-face discussions and personalized doubt sessions, benefiting learners across industry verticals. However, challenges such as lack of awareness persist, especially in the healthcare sector. Yet, favorable initiatives like technology integration drive the adoption of e-learning.

AI, AR, and VR technologies further enhance learner motivation, supported by robust technical support, content availability, and data privacy measures.

Market Overview

The smart education market offers diverse avenues for learning, including videos, in-person conversations, and visuals. These methods facilitate deep comprehension of topics and ensure a quick return on investment. With the adoption of digitization, traditional classroom instruction is evolving into online, web-based, and virtual classrooms.

Learning materials are enriched with images and supported by tutors and fellow learners. This multichannel process caters to the corporate sector's needs, driving investments in digital learning solutions. Artificial intelligence further enhances the educational experience, making it accessible and effective for all. In this dynamic landscape, smart education is reshaping how knowledge is acquired and shared, empowering learners across industries to thrive in the digital age.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Academics



Corporate

Component

Service



Software



Hardware

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

