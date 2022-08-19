Smart Education Software Market Size to Grow by USD 33.53 trillion with 47% of the growth from North America - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Education Software Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the smart education software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 33.53 trillion, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.39%. The market growth will be driven by the growing adoption of E-learning coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud-based software. However, The high implementation cost of smart infrastructure will be a major challenge for the smart education software market during the forecast period.
The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global smart education software market as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market within the global IT services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the smart education software market during the forecast period. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the smart education software market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
- Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The smart education software market share growth by the content segment will be significant during the forecast period. The content segment leads the global smart education software market owing to advantages such as content flexibility, greater accessibility, and more interactive content such as video-based content. The increasing penetration of the Internet, smartphones, and tablets has further supported the growth of this market.
- Regional Opportunities: 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for smart education software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The early adoption of online education owing to increased internet penetration and significant penetration of EdTech technologies will facilitate the smart education software market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The smart education software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as frequent technological upgrades and M&A to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smart education software market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Adobe Inc.: The company offers smart education software that includes free learning platform offering instant access to professional development, teaching materials, and other tools designed to ignite creativity in the classroom.
- Anthology Inc.: The company offers smart education software that fosters engagement, interaction, and quality learning throughout the student journey from K-12 to higher education and beyond.
- Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers smart education software that connects educators, students, and administrators with transformative technologies that create hybrid learning environments that build a flexible campus.
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.: The company offers smart education software that is designed to help talent leaders transform learning into an intelligent and data-driven engine of growth for people and business across learning, skills, content, careers, and mobility.
- D2L Corp.: The company offers smart education software that provides all the tools, services, and support needed to create and deliver learning experiences that help all learners achieve their full potential in a person, online, and everywhere in between.
- Apollo Asset Management Inc.
- Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- Ellucian Co. LP
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- MPS Ltd.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Promethean Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Scholastic Corp.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Thoma Bravo LP
- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd
Smart Education Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.39%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 33.53 tn
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.41
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apollo Asset Management Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., SAP SE, Scholastic Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, and NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
