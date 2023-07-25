Smart Electric Meter Market size worth $ 12.80 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Smart Electric Meter Market Size By Phase, By Communication Technology Type, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Smart Electric Meter Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.38 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.80 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Empowering Energy Efficiency: An In-Depth Analysis of Driving Factors and Constraints in the Global Smart Electric Meter Market

Smart electricity meters have revolutionized the way electricity consumption is monitored, providing real-time usage statistics to electricity suppliers and empowering consumers with precise data on their energy utilization. These meters eliminate the need for manual readings by electric companies and allow customers to select suitable tariff plans based on their energy consumption. This report explores the factors driving the growth of the Global Smart Electric Meter Market and identifies potential constraints and opportunities within the industry.

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Effective Data Monitoring Systems: The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for efficient data monitoring solutions. Smart meters provide real-time electricity consumption data every 1 hour or less, addressing the need for accurate and up-to-date information. Government incentives in various regions further stimulate the adoption of smart meters, fostering market growth.

Cost Savings and Error Elimination: The utilization of smart electric meters leads to significant cost savings for electricity supply companies. By removing the manual reading process, smart meters eliminate potential errors and reduce operational expenses. This cost-effectiveness is a major driver propelling the adoption of smart meters in the market.

Rising Importance of Renewable Energy: The global emphasis on renewable energy sources has necessitated the precise measurement of energy production from remote sites. Smart meters play a crucial role in accurately calculating energy generation from renewable sources, driving their demand in the market.

Market Constraints:

High Initial Setup Costs: One of the primary challenges hindering the growth of the Global Smart Electric Meter Market is the high initial cost required for implementing smart meters. The substantial number of customers served by electricity supply companies necessitates significant investments, making the adoption of smart meters financially challenging for some providers.

Resistance to New Technology: In regions where people are resistant to accepting new technology, the adoption of smart electric meters may face challenges. This reluctance can be attributed to concerns about unfamiliar technology and potential disruptions during the transition.

Poor Network Connectivity: In areas with inadequate network connectivity, smart electric meters may face improper functioning, impacting data transmission and accuracy. This limitation restricts the widespread adoption of smart meters in certain regions.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand in Emerging Countries: Rapid urbanization in emerging countries has driven the demand for smart and cost-efficient grids. With increasing installations in institutes and residences, the Global Smart Electric Meter Market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging regions.

Key Players:

The "Global Smart Electric Meter Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation), Wasion Group Holdings, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd, Siemens, Microchip Technology, Aclara, and Iskraemeco.

The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is driven by the need for better data monitoring systems, cost savings, and the growing importance of renewable energy. Despite constraints like high setup costs, resistance to new technology, and poor network connectivity, the market is poised for growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific due to countries like China and India. The COVID-19 pandemic introduced challenges but also presented opportunities for smart electric meters, which are expected to shape the market's future.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Electric Meter Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Smart Electric Meter Market into Phase, Communication Technology Type, End-User, And Geography.

Smart Electric Meter Market, by Phase

Single Phase



Three Phase

Smart Electric Meter Market, by Communication Technology Type

Power Line Communication



Radio Frequency



Cellular

Smart Electric Meter Market, by End-User

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Smart Electric Meter Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

