Smart Electric Meter Market value to hit $12 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Rising infrastructure spending coupled with surging investment toward modernization & digitalization of healthcare services will stimulate the adoption for AMI technology. Ongoing commercialization has witnessed a substantial trend favoring the automation of meters to cater non-revenue electricity and minimize power thefts which in turn will augment the business landscape.

Increasing adoption of energy efficient and smart monitoring & control devices for better accuracy in billing across the service sector including data centers, private offices and government buildings will favor the industry landscape.

Single phase systems will gain an appreciable momentum owing to their effective viability across high capacity industrial establishments and utility-aided power networks. Increasing urbanization rate coupled with favorable regulatory norms to upgrade the small-scale industries primarily across the developing nations will stimulate the product demand.

Growing demand for power reliability across engineering processes including oil & gas, hospitality, logistics and education will boost the three phase system adoption. Ongoing development of residential establishments on account of rising population and increasing per capita income will boost the adoption of smart metering systems. In addition, rapid private and public investments toward renewable technologies to limit carbon footprint and expansion of IoT enabled grid networks will facilitate the business outlook.

Middle East & Africa smart electric meter market will grow on account of flourishing real estate sector and extensive development across service sector. Government initiatives and mandates to minimize the non-electricity revenue, theft and power outages activities will enhance the industry outlook. In addition, ongoing upgradation and replacement of existing data collection systems with efficient electric meters will augment the business growth.

COVID-19 may impact the smart electric meter industry owing to delay in product deployment targets as well as overdue of various infrastructural development projects. However, robust growth across the healthcare sector and growing electricity demand across the developing nations is anticipated to enhance the product installation.

Some key findings of smart electric meter market report include:

Smart electric meter industry is growing rapidly owing to its applicability across commercial and residential sector.

Increasing investments across smart infrastructural development coupled with flourishing real estate sector is set to drive the business growth.

Increasing population in line with rising power thefts primarily across the emerging economies will boost the residential sector across the industry.

Key players operating across smart electric meter market are Itron, General Electric, Kamstrup, Apator and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

