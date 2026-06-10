Smart Electricity Meter Market: $23.46 Billion by 2031 with Single-Phase Meters Holding 63.25% Revenue Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study published by Mordor Intelligence, the smart electricity meter market is projected to grow from USD 15.02 billion in 2026 to USD 23.46 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

Market estimates indicate that growing investments in smart grid infrastructure, rising electricity demand, and the increasing need for accurate energy consumption monitoring are accelerating the adoption of smart electricity meters worldwide. Utilities and governments are increasingly deploying advanced metering systems to improve operational efficiency, reduce transmission losses, and support sustainability goals.

As per the report, the expanding integration of digital technologies within power distribution networks is creating significant opportunities across the smart electricity meter industry. The transition toward intelligent energy management systems, combined with supportive regulatory frameworks, continues to contribute to long-term smart electricity meter market growth globally.

Smart Electricity Meter Market Trends Shaping Utility Modernization

Regulatory Upgrades Driving Smart Meter Deployments

Ongoing regulatory requirements across Europe are encouraging utilities to replace older three-phase electricity meters with more advanced systems. Many providers are using this transition to deploy smart metering infrastructure that enables better energy monitoring, improved customer services, and more flexible pricing models. The shift is also creating opportunities for technology vendors and software providers supporting modern grid management and data analytics.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says "For stakeholders evaluating developments in smart electricity metering, sustained visibility into deployment activity, regulatory direction, and utility investment patterns remains essential. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework grounded in multiple industry data sources and structured validation, helping decision-makers assess market conditions with greater confidence than reports built on narrower inputs."

Growing Demand for Advanced Metering in Solar-Powered Households

The increasing adoption of rooftop solar systems across Oceania is driving demand for smart meters capable of tracking both energy consumption and generation. As utilities move toward more dynamic pricing structures, advanced metering technologies are becoming essential for accurate billing and energy management. The success of these deployments is also influencing discussions around tariff modernization and grid flexibility in other regions.

Regional Outlook for the Smart Electricity Meter Market

Asia-Pacific remains a key market for smart electricity meters, supported by large-scale modernization programs and growing investments in digital energy infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are accelerating smart meter deployments to improve grid efficiency, support renewable energy integration, and strengthen power quality monitoring capabilities.

In Europe and the Middle East, regulatory initiatives and utility-led digitalization efforts are driving smart meter adoption. Utilities are increasingly investing in advanced metering infrastructure to enhance billing accuracy, enable flexible tariff models, improve outage management, and support broader energy efficiency and sustainability objectives.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Smart Electric Meter Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mandatory EU-2025 Three-Phase Replacement Mandates

4.2.2 China NB-IoT Smart-Meter Mega-Tenders

4.2.3 U.S.-Japan Demand-Response AMI Roll-Outs

4.2.4 Prosumer Billing Surge in Oceania

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 ASIC Supply-Chain Shortages Inflate BOM Costs

4.3.2 UK CPA/EU RED Cyber-Certification Delays

4.3.3 RF-Emission Pushback in France and Canada

4.3.4 Legacy-SCADA Incompatibility in Sub-Saharan Utilities

4.3.5 Others

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Phase

5.1.1 Single-Phase

5.1.2 Three-Phase

5.2 By Communication Technology

5.2.1 Power-Line Communication (PLC)

5.2.2 Radio-Frequency Mesh

5.2.3 Cellular (NB-IoT / LTE-M)

5.2.4 Hybrid / Others

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

5.3.2 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Residential

5.4.2 Commercial

5.4.3 Industrial

5.5 By Installation Mode

5.5.1 New Installations

5.5.2 Retrofits / Replacements

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico



5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Chile

5.6.2.3 Colombia

5.6.2.4 Rest of South America



5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 United Kingdom

5.6.3.2 Germany

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Spain

5.6.3.5 Italy

5.6.3.6 Nordics

5.6.3.7 Benelux

5.6.3.8 Rest of Europe



5.6.4 Asia Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 India

5.6.4.3 Japan

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Southeast Asia

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 GCC

5.6.5.2 Turkey

5.6.5.3 Israel

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East



5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Egypt

5.6.6.3 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Landis+Gyr Group AG

6.4.2 Itron Inc.

6.4.3 Sagemcom SAS

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc. (Elster)

6.4.5 Kamstrup A/S

6.4.6 Wasion Group Holdings

6.4.7 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Hexing Electric Company Ltd

6.4.10 and more

Explore more insights on smart electric meter competitive landscape

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/smart-electricity-meter-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Smart Meters Market Growth

The Smart Meters Market is witnessing strong growth as utilities worldwide accelerate grid modernization efforts and invest in advanced metering technologies to improve operational efficiency, billing accuracy, and real-time energy monitoring. The market is projected to reach 269.90 million units by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Increasing smart grid investments, supportive government mandates, and the growing integration of IoT-enabled utility networks continue to drive adoption.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Trends

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market is expanding rapidly as utilities deploy intelligent communication networks that enable remote meter reading, outage management, and advanced energy analytics. The market is expected to reach USD 40.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by rising smart meter installations, utility digital transformation initiatives, and increasing demand for real-time consumption data and demand-response capabilities.

Itron Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and Honeywell International Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Smart Water Meter Market Outlook

The Smart Water Meter Market is experiencing robust growth as water utilities adopt digital metering solutions to enhance resource management, reduce water losses, and improve billing efficiency. The market is forecast to reach USD 8.77 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period. Rising investments in smart water infrastructure, growing concerns over water conservation, and the expansion of smart city projects are key factors supporting market growth.

Watertech S.P.A (Arad Group), Mom Zrt, Apator SA, Arad Group, and Axioma Metering are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the Smart Water Meter Market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/smart-water-meter-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited