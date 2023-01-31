Smart Elevator Market: Driven by growing investment in smart cities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart elevator market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,395.94 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing number of construction activities, growing investment in smart cities, and focus on reducing the impact of energy costs on business.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Elevator Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Express Lifts Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robustel, Schindler Holding Ltd., Sigma Elevator Co., thyssenkrupp AG, TK Elevator GmbH, Toshiba Corp., and Vantage Elevation LLC.

To get detailed insights about the vendor landscape, buy the report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by service (modernization, new deployment, and maintenance), application (commercial, residential, and industrial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the modernization segment will be significant during the forecast period. In many countries, owing to the aging of the population, governments are focusing on refurbishing aging infrastructure. This is increasing the demand for the modernization of elevators, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this smart elevator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart elevator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart elevator market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart elevator market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart elevator market vendors

Related Reports:

The stair lift market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 252.51 million . The growing prevalence of disabilities is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as pricing risk in certain markets may impede the market growth.

is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The growing prevalence of disabilities is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as pricing risk in certain markets may impede the market growth. The elevator and escalator market size is expected to increase to 275.28 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%. The increasing demand for smart elevators is notably driving the elevator and escalator market growth, although factors such as reluctance to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use may impede the market growth.

Smart Elevator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,395.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Express Lifts Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robustel, Schindler Holding Ltd., Sigma Elevator Co., thyssenkrupp AG, TK Elevator GmbH, Toshiba Corp., and Vantage Elevation LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart elevator market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart elevator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Modernization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Modernization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Modernization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Modernization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Modernization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 New deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on New deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on New deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on New deployment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on New deployment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 KONE Corp.

Exhibit 134: KONE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: KONE Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: KONE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: KONE Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 138: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 143: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Otis Worldwide Corp.

Exhibit 148: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.12 Robustel

Exhibit 157: Robustel - Overview



Exhibit 158: Robustel - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Robustel - Key offerings

12.13 Schindler Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 164: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 166: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 167: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

12.15 TK Elevator GmbH

Exhibit 169: TK Elevator GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 170: TK Elevator GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 171: TK Elevator GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: TK Elevator GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 173: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Vantage Elevation LLC

Exhibit 177: Vantage Elevation LLC - Overview



Exhibit 178: Vantage Elevation LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Vantage Elevation LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio