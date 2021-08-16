Smart Elevator Market Witnesses Emergence of Fujitec Co. Ltd. and Hitachi Ltd. as Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The COVID-19 impact report on smart elevator market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Smart Elevator Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Neutral & Inferior growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key regional segments including Japan, East Asia, South Asia, and North America and Europe. The company offers smart elevator under the brand name Elvic.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates in key business segments including IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, Hitachi High-Tech, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical, and others. The company offers MCA ES smart elevator.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

The company functions in prominent business units including Carrier Business, Enterprise Business, and Consumer Business. They offer contactless smart elevator solution for the smart elevator market.

Smart Elevator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smart elevator market is segmented as below:

Service

Modernization



New Deployment



Maintenance

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The smart elevator market is driven by the rising number of construction activities, growing investment in smart cities, and surging ocus on reducing impact of energy costs on business. The modernization service segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market. In terms of geography, 41% of the incremental growth originated from North America due to the growing number of vendors deploying innovative strategies such as smart elevator installation, maintenance, and modernization services. These factors are expected to trigger the smart elevator market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8.14% during the forecast period.

