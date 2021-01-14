Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Announces Opening for Leadership Role with Patty Durand, SECC's First President & CEO, Stepping Down in February

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC), the leading nonprofit organization researching and educating energy consumers, announces a national search for its next president and chief executive officer, following Patty Durand's decision to step down after 10 years as the organization's first and only president.

Since being appointed president by SECC's Board of Directors in January 2011, Durand has grown the organization from an idea on paper to an international nonprofit with over 160 members, including electricity providers, technology companies, consumer advocates and other energy industry stakeholders. Under her leadership, SECC has come to represent the voice of the consumer in an ever-changing energy industry through timely research, case studies, live and virtual events, educational resources and webinars.

"Educating consumers about the benefits of smart energy technology is and will continue to be a passion of mine. SECC serves an important role, and it's been an honor and privilege working with the Board and members to build it into the outstanding organization it is today," said Durand.

Members of SECC's Board of Directors are currently engaged in a nationwide search for the organization's next chief executive, someone who will build upon Durand's successful tenure and lead SECC into its next stage of growth. Interested parties are invited to learn the details of the position on SECC's website here, and resumes and cover letters can be emailed directly to SECC's Office Manager DeMika Thomas-Hill at [email protected].

"On behalf of all SECC's members, I would like to thank Patty for her leadership over the years," said Lincoln Wood, Electrification Policy Manager at Southern Company and SECC's current Board Chairman. "SECC is looking for a leader who's passionate about the needs of today's energy consumers, and we look forward to hiring a candidate who will be eager to take the organization to new heights."

