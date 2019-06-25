Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Captures Americans' Attitudes on Energy

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 80 percent of Americans believe that more should be done to protect the environment, while 76 percent cite the environmental benefits as a top reason for reducing their home energy use, according to a report published today from the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC).

The "Consumer Pulse and Market Segmentation – Wave 7" report is the latest wave of SECC's flagship research series on U.S. consumers' energy-related actions, attitudes and interests. The report updates SECC's consumer segmentation following years of energy-related, societal and technological change, including the proliferation of smart meters, the development of smart home technology and the increased importance of climate change in the national discourse.

According to the new report, which reached nearly 2,500 U.S. consumers via an online survey, U.S. consumers are very concerned with saving energy to both reduce household costs and benefit the environment and are increasingly interested in the smart home, renewable energy and energy-saving technologies. Additional key findings include:

Consumers are very interested in utility-scale renewable energy, including both solar and wind (37 percent).

The vast majority of consumers (74 percent) are either somewhat or very interested in receiving bill credits for reducing home energy usage during peak demand.

Approximately one-third (31 percent) say they're likely to buy a smart thermostat in the next 12 months, and 27 percent state the same for smart appliances.

The report introduces four new segments of energy consumers: Green Innovators, Tech-savvy Protégés, Movable Middle and Energy Indifferent. These consumer segments vary in interest, engagement, action and attitudes related to energy, and the report provides key insights into their preferences and recommendations for how electricity providers and their partners can better meet their expectations.

The "Consumer Pulse and Market Segmentation – Wave 7" report can be downloaded by SECC members here and is available to the media on request. A report summary is available to the public, and a free webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 1 p.m. (ET) on the main findings and implications.

To learn more about the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative, visit www.smartenergycc.org, follow @seconsumer or read the monthly blog series here.

