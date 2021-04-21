Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Recognizes Leaders in Customer-Centric Energy Transition

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC), a nonprofit researching and educating energy consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the recipients of the 2021 Best Practices Awards at SECC's 2021 Virtual Consumer Symposium.

Now in their fourth year, the Best Practices Awards highlight successful, customer-centric programs, strategies and technologies from electricity providers in six categories. After receiving a record-breaking number of nominations in the fall of 2020, the 2021 award winners were selected following careful consideration by an independent advisory panel.

The winners of SECC's 2021 Best Practices Awards are:

Con Edison has been awarded the Smart Energy Innovation Award for making investments in smart grid technologies that have enabled residential customers to participate in innovative demand response programs.

CLP Power has been awarded the Culture Transformation Award for implementing a holistic change management program that has transformed the whole company into a more customer-centric organization.

Austin Energy has been awarded the Consumer Engagement Award for launching a customer-driven initiative that is removing barriers of electric vehicle adoption by improving the consumer buying experience.

Tennessee Valley Authority has been awarded the Underserved Markets Award for developing Home Uplift, a collaboratively funded program that provides income-eligible homes with no-cost energy improvements.

Mississippi Power has been awarded the Consumer Education Award for its Energy Efficiency Education Program that helps students learn about the importance of energy conservation and for safely adjusting the program due to COVID-19.

Consumers Energy has been awarded the SMB Engagement Award for quickly adapting its portfolio of no- to low-cost energy efficiency programs to help small businesses safely save energy and money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the many challenges brought about by COVID-19, it's more important than ever that utilities listen to consumers and offer programs and technologies that help them meet their energy goals," said SECC's President & CEO Nathan Shannon. "I would like to congratulate all six of this year's winners for demonstrating consumer-centric excellence during a challenging year."

More information on the winning programs can be found in the 2021 Best Practices Guide, and a webinar with three winners will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. (ET).

