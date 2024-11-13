Smart Energy Decisions Opens Nominations for 2025 WISE Awards Celebrating Women in Smart Energy

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), a professional network that provides businesses the information, inspiration, and connections needed to make smart energy decisions, today announced that nominations are open for its fourth-annual WISE (Women in Smart Energy) Awards.

Created to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women in energy and sustainability, the WISE Awards seek to recognize women's role in the energy transition and inspire others. A celebration of the 2025 WISE winners will be hosted April 24 at Net Zero Forum Spring in Lost Pines, Texas.

"Each year, we've been thrilled to receive and read through submissions describing the impressive variety of contributions women are making to the energy transition," said Debra Chanil, Director of Editorial and Research, Smart Energy Decisions. "I look forward to meeting this new cohort of nominees and celebrating their accomplishments across a variety of critical categories."

Award categories include:

Innovation

Project/Initiative

Leadership

Mentorship

Rising Star

Industry Veteran

Advocacy

All persons who identify as women and represent large power users from commercial, industrial, institutional (including higher education, K-12, and healthcare), and government organizations may be self-nominated or put forward by their coworkers, peers (both within and from other organizations), or supplier partners.

Nomination Deadline

Nominations will be accepted through December 13, 2024. Winners will be notified in early February 2025.

Next Steps

Submit a nomination for the 2025 WISE Awards. Plan to join the celebration at Net Zero Forum Spring, to be held April 22-24, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa in Lost Pines, Texas . Power users interested in securing dedicated meetings with pre-qualified energy suppliers can share their interest here. Similarly, energy suppliers seeking to conduct meetings with goal-focused energy buyers can submit their contact information here.

Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions (SED) is a professional network of companies connecting to solve energy problems that range from reducing energy costs to reaching net zero emissions. Through digital offerings and in-person events, SED offers a platform that enables energy buyers and energy solution providers to stay current with evolving trends and to evaluate, connect, and collaborate with credible partners. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

