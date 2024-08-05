Smart Energy Decisions Unveils the 2024 DEI Impact Awards Winners

Honorees will be celebrated at Net Zero Forum Fall on September 18 in Westminster, Colorado

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), a professional network that provides businesses with the information, inspiration, and connections needed to make smart energy decisions, today announced the DEI Impact Awards winners for 2024. Now in its second year, the program recognizes efforts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in clean energy.

"We commend the accomplishments of diverse groups within the clean energy community, whose talent and dedication were exemplified by the quality of nominations we received for this year's DEI Impact Awards," said Debra Chanil, Director of Editorial & Research, Smart Energy Decisions. "We are proud to share and celebrate their achievements among the industry this September at Net Zero Forum Fall."

Nominations were accepted from commercial, industrial, institutional, and government organizations across multiple categories. Winners were selected by a panel of judges: Bambi Ingram (University of Alabama at Birmingham), Peter Kelly-Detwiler (NorthBridge Energy Partners, LLC), Jason Maronde (Bard College at Simon's Rock), and Dr. Charles Marshall, III (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

2024 DEI Impact Award Winners

"As the exclusive DEI Impact Awards sponsor, Sol Systems believes in the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to drive innovation and growth, aligning with our commitment to a more equitable and sustainable future," said Susanne Fratzscher, Vice President, Strategic Solutions, Sol Systems.

Award winners will be celebrated at SED's Net Zero Forum Fall on September 18, 2024, at the Westin Westminster in Westminster, Colorado. They are also invited to take part in the event to build impactful professional relationships, gain key industry insights—and ignite further achievements.

Meet the Winners at Net Zero Forum Fall

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions (SED) is a professional network of companies connecting to solve energy problems that range from reducing energy costs to reaching net zero emissions. Through digital offerings and in-person events, SED offers a platform that enables energy buyers and energy solution providers to stay current with evolving trends and to evaluate, connect, and collaborate with credible partners. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

