Smart Energy Decisions Unveils the 2024 DEI Impact Awards Winners

Aug 05, 2024, 09:00 ET
Honorees will be celebrated at Net Zero Forum Fall on September 18 in Westminster, Colorado
PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), a professional network that provides businesses with the information, inspiration, and connections needed to make smart energy decisions, today announced the DEI Impact Awards winners for 2024. Now in its second year, the program recognizes efforts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in clean energy.
"We commend the accomplishments of diverse groups within the clean energy community, whose talent and dedication were exemplified by the quality of nominations we received for this year's DEI Impact Awards," said Debra Chanil, Director of Editorial & Research, Smart Energy Decisions. "We are proud to share and celebrate their achievements among the industry this September at Net Zero Forum Fall."
Nominations were accepted from commercial, industrial, institutional, and government organizations across multiple categories. Winners were selected by a panel of judges: Bambi Ingram (University of Alabama at Birmingham), Peter Kelly-Detwiler (NorthBridge Energy Partners, LLC), Jason Maronde (Bard College at Simon's Rock), and Dr. Charles Marshall, III (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).
2024 DEI Impact Award Winners
- Project/Initiative: Clean Power Prescription, Boston Medical Center
- Project/Initiative: Monitor Program, Pechanga Band of Indians
- Catalyst for Change: Dana Clare Redden, Founder of Solar Stewards
- Catalyst for Change: Adrian Medrano, President of AMP Carriers, LLC
- Team: Renewables & Energy Strategy Team, General Motors
"As the exclusive DEI Impact Awards sponsor, Sol Systems believes in the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to drive innovation and growth, aligning with our commitment to a more equitable and sustainable future," said Susanne Fratzscher, Vice President, Strategic Solutions, Sol Systems.
Award winners will be celebrated at SED's Net Zero Forum Fall on September 18, 2024, at the Westin Westminster in Westminster, Colorado. They are also invited to take part in the event to build impactful professional relationships, gain key industry insights—and ignite further achievements.
Meet the Winners at Net Zero Forum Fall
- Browse Its Curated Event Program
- Meet Our Industry-Leading Sponsors
- Get Details and Submit Interest—before the August 16 Deadline
About Smart Energy Decisions
Smart Energy Decisions (SED) is a professional network of companies connecting to solve energy problems that range from reducing energy costs to reaching net zero emissions. Through digital offerings and in-person events, SED offers a platform that enables energy buyers and energy solution providers to stay current with evolving trends and to evaluate, connect, and collaborate with credible partners. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.
Media Contact:
Candace Letizia
Director of Marketing, Clean Energy
Diversified Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Smart Energy Decisions
Share this article