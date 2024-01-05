Smart Energy Market size to increase by USD 7.26 billion from 2023 to 2028, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart energy market size is expected to grow by USD 7.26 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising adoption of smart grid technologies is notably driving the smart energy market. However, factors such as intermittency in solar energy may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (smart grid, digital oilfield, smart solar systems, and HEMS), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the smart energy market including ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMART Energy Solutions, Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

ABB Ltd: The company offers smart energy such as ABB Electrification.

Smart Energy Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The market growth of the smart grid segment is significant during the forecast period. The advent of smart grid technology has also facilitated the growth of several other related technologies. In addition, smart grid networking technologies help in the integration of renewable power generation technologies with the grid. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

End-user

Geography

North America accounts for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the strict governmental norms imposed by countries in the region, the evolution of smart cities in North America , and the rapid development of infrastructure are fuelling the market growth in the region. In addition, the US is the leading country in this region in terms of investment in smart energy solutions. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Smart Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.1% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 7.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMART Energy Solutions, Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

