Smart Eye Integrates the Future in Today's Cars Through Eye Tracking and AI at CES® 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Eye AB (Nasdaq: SEYE), the market leader in Driver Monitoring Systems, is showcasing artificial intelligence technologies to provide the next level in automotive safety and convenience at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With 20 years of experience, 56 design wins and six car models on the road, Smart Eye is the leader in eye tracking solutions for the automotive industry. At CES, we will showcase our next generation of eye tracking technology featuring not only drowsy and distracted driver detection, but also face ID and face expression for emotion detection. Smart Eye is connecting car and driver for a safer journey today and paving the way for autonomous cars tomorrow.

To extend the intelligence to the entire cabin, Smart Eye is introducing interior sensing. Tomorrow's cars will be able to identify people, pets and everyday objects for an enhanced passenger experience. This enables future safety and convenience features such as checking passenger position before air bag deployment, intuitive entertainment interfaces, in-car deliveries and preventing sleeping children from being left behind.

Finally - in a vehicle environment - we will showcase how the sum of the whole is bigger than the parts. By integrating DMS and Interior Sensing, our technology will be able to do more with less. Our algorithms are developed to run on many platforms, and can make full use of the car's existing infrastructure. A robust, scalable and cost-efficient solution built on 20 years of automotive experience.

"We are excited to host our first exhibit at CES® 2020 and are bringing groundbreaking technology in the area of vehicle safety and convenience. Our DMS is reaching mass market vehicles and we continue to see further with new technologies that extend into the cabin to provide deep learning AI inference applications," says Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye.

Today Smart Eye's technology is primarily used to enhance critical safety applications through driver monitoring systems, a vital prerequisite on the way towards fully autonomous cars. Tomorrow's cabin sensing features will include detection of occupants, safety belt status and forgotten objects, and other extended functionality. This view of what is happening inside the vehicle can ultimately help the car to seamlessly transfer control of the vehicle to an awake and able driver, call for help in a medical emergency, or simply offer to play the perfect song for the moment.

For those attending CES, Smart Eye can be found in Westgate Pavilion #1415.

About Smart Eye

Since 1999 Smart Eye has been engaged in development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of eye tracking technology that understands, supports and predicts a person's intentions and actions. By carefully studying eye, facial and head movement, our technology can draw conclusions about a person's awareness and mental state.

Today our eye tracking technology is used in the next generation of cars and is helping the automotive industry take an important step towards safer and more environment-friendly transport solutions. In the research field, Smart Eye's solutions are providing new opportunities in complicated and real situations and are paving the way for new insights in the aerospace, aviation and defense industries as well as in the fields of psychology, neuroscience, medicine and academic research.

Smart Eye's solutions are used around the world by more than 700 partners and customers, leading research teams, brands and laboratories, including the US Air Force, NASA, BMW, Lockheed Martin, Audi, Boeing, Volvo and GM, to name a few.

