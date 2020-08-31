Smart Eye Technology Launches the World's Only Screen Privacy and Document Security Platform

In today's work-from-anywhere culture millions of files including invoices, Intellectual Property and financial information are shared everyday through non-secure channels such as mobile devices making it more important to protect against all forms of cybercrime. Through multilevel biometric verification and continuous facial recognition, the Smart Eye platform prevents document leaks, fraud and forgery as well as visual hacking.

"Nobody should have to worry about someone looking over their shoulder or unauthorized users gaining access to sensitive documents such as photos, invoices and contracts – it's none of their business," said Dexter Caffey, Founder of Smart Eye Technology. "Smart Eye has created a new sector in cybersecurity technology to ensure that screens and documents are protected at all times, finally giving businesses and individuals the peace of mind they deserve."

When a user views a document on their phone in the Smart Eye app and someone comes into view of the screen, a warning sign pops up blocking their view and alerts the user. When sharing documents through Smart Eye, access is authenticated through multiple levels of biometrics including;

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

The sender also has complete control over whether the document can be downloaded or shared; how long the recipient has access; and can terminate access even after the document has been sent.

Smart Eye is also bringing credibility to the e-signature. Many businesses today use e-signature platforms that lack critical verification of the signatory. Smart Eye's platform requires contracts and agreements being signed electronically to be verified by the intended signer through facial recognition and by comparing the user to a photo ID on file. This ensures only the intended signer can complete the form.

About Smart Eye Technology

Smart Eye Technology is revolutionizing the way businesses and individuals protect their screens and confidential documents from prying eyes. We offer the most advanced multilevel biometric authentication process and end-to-end encryption that ensures screen privacy and user-to-user document security in one turnkey platform. With Smart Eye, sharing and viewing files and signing confidential documents has never been more secure, providing our customers a peace of mind by vigilantly protecting their right to digital privacy and security no matter where they are.

