Smart Factory Market to increase by USD 73.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, Need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart factory market size is expected to grow by USD 73.68 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period. The need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities is notably driving the growth of the global smart factory market. As the industrial landscape has evolved over time, the primary emphasis for industrial operators has shifted towards the maintenance of plant assets. Ensuring optimal operational efficiency while effectively maintaining critical assets has become a substantial challenge for modern industries. The significance of this challenge lies in the fact that even minor disruptions or failures of crucial assets within operational cycles can result in substantial revenue losses. Consequently, industries are compelled to implement regular asset management practices to avert any potential shutdowns or downtime in their processes. Such factors are expected to drive the expansion of the global smart factory market throughout the forecast periodThe market is segmented by component (Industrial sensors, Industrial robots, Industrial 3D printers, and Machine vision systems), solution (SCADA, MES, DCM, PLC, and PLM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the smart factory market: ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., FUJI Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Smart Factory Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.77% YOY growth in 2023.

Trend & Challenges

The emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is an emerging trend in the global smart factory market. The integration of smart machines across both industrial and service sectors has been enabled by the advancements in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology. The surging demand for and utilization of smart devices, wireless connectivity, and cloud technology are playing a pivotal role in expanding the capabilities and operational modes of smart machines in the foreseeable future. The evolution of IIoT is prompting companies to transform their conventional factories into smart facilities, where equipment can be dynamically adjusted to production requirements and autonomous robots exhibit high adaptability. In response, companies are enhancing their offerings by introducing highly intuitive human-machine interfaces (HMIs), ensuring that operating smart machines doesn't necessitate advanced technical expertise. As IIoT gains momentum, the smart machines market is witnessing growth, driven by the escalating demand for products like expert systems, autonomous robots, and other intelligent machinery. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges hindering the market growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the industrial sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sensors play a crucial role in detecting and quantifying physical phenomena. They form the foundational elements of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. The integration of smart sensors into electronic devices enables wireless connectivity and seamless communication among various devices and systems. IoT gateway solutions facilitate the establishment of IoT infrastructures on adaptable operating systems (OS) and platforms. Anticipated advancements in nanotechnologies during the forecast period are poised to revolutionize sensor technology by enabling further miniaturization, thereby driving down hardware costs. These trends collectively contribute to heightened demand for this segment, consequently propelling the growth of the global smart factory market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Smart Factory Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., FUJI Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Endress Hauser Group Services AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

