Smart Factory Market worth $134.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Smart Factory Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, PAM, MES, Industrial Safety), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Factory Market size is expected to grow from USD 80.1 billion in 2021 to USD 134.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market are fiscal policies to keep manufacturing facilities afloat amidst COVID-19 crisis, resource optimization, and cost reduction in production operations, increasing demand for industrial robots, rising demand for technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence in industrial environments, and growing emphasis on energy efficiency.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1227

"Industrial sensors segment held the largest market size of overall component segment of smart factory market in 2020"

The industrial sensors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the smart factory market. The growth of the industrial sensors segment is driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT, and the growing wireless sensors market. Predictive maintenance is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players in the industrial sensors market in the coming years. Predictive maintenance is enabled by 3 major solution enhancements over a traditional maintenance schedule: capturing sensor data, facilitating data communications, and making predictions. As sensors are an important part of predictive maintenance solutions, the demand for industrial sensors is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

"PAM solutions to grow at a highest rate from 2021 to 2026"

The PAM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of PAM solutions in process and discrete industries to build a comprehensive data repository related to different equipment installed in these plants, right from their uptime performance to their life cycle cost assessment.

"Food & beverages process industry to grow at a highest rate from 2021 to 2026"

The providers of smart factory solutions are trying to develop solutions that could increase the quality and quantity of products manufactured by the manufacturers of foods and beverages. High quality standards are important for the food & beverages manufacturing sector, including the companies engaged in the processing, packaging, and distribution of food and beverages. The automation technologies used in the food & beverages industry offer design flexibility, innovative and integrated safety solutions, and advanced software tools for controlling the operations of machines. Food manufacturers are investing significantly in transforming their traditional manufacturing facilities into advanced units. Thus, the adoption of smart factory technologies and advanced manufacturing equipment is increasing significantly in this industry.

"Automotive industry held the largest market size of overall discrete industry market in 2020"

The automotive segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the smart factory market, by discrete industry, during the forecast period. Advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies and an increase in investments by key automotive manufacturers in smart factory solutions are among the factors expected to drive the smart factory market for the automotive industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Factory Market"

203 – Tables

47 – Figures

258 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1227

"APAC to record highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026"

Most of the key manufacturers from different industries have shifted their manufacturing plants in APAC due to the low labor costs and the availability of skilled labor in the region. The increasing number of automation activities in process and discrete industries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the smart factory market in APAC. In addition, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are contributing to the growth of the smart factory market in the region. These countries account for a considerable market size and hold a wide scope for the development of the smart factory market in APAC.

Major players involved in the smart factory market include Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan).

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market With COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Control Valves, HMI, Process Analyzers, Intelligent Pigging, Vibration Monitoring), Solutions (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PAM), Stream and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Process Analyzer Market With COVID-19 Impact, By Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, TOC, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-factory-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-factory.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets