Smart Factory Market Worth $245.2 Billion by 2030: Market Sizes, Shares, Forecasts, Trends, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research®—leading global market research company, published a research report titled, 'Smart Factory Market by Component (Solutions, Services, Technologies), Sector (Automotive, Heavy Machinery & Tools, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Mining, Electronics & Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030'. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the smart factories market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period to reach $245.2 billion by 2030.



Smart factory solutions automate and integrate machines, systems, and processes, including manufacturing, supply chain & warehouse management, human safety, and other functions at the factory level using advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cybersecurity, digital twin, and blockchain, to enhance overall production performance. Several industries are increasingly implementing smart factory solutions & services for their benefits, such as improved data insights, maximized plant efficiency, faster issue resolution, and minimized human error.

The benefits of cloud-based smart factory solutions & services, increasing investments in Industry 4.0 technologies, and the growing adoption of robots in the manufacturing sector are the key factors driving the growth of the smart factories market. However, high capital & operating expenses restrain the growth of the smart factories market. The implementation of smart factories in developing countries and technological advancements in industrial sensors are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, privacy, data security, and confidentiality concerns are major challenges for the players operating in this market. Additionally, the incorporation of IIoT, digital twins, and robotic process automation in smart factories and the proliferation of smart technologies for pharmaceutical manufacturing are prominent trends in the smart factories market.

The smart factories market is segmented by component (solutions [industrial sensors, industrial robots {articulated robots, SCARA, cartesian robots, autonomous mobile robots, other industrial robots}, machine vision systems {cameras, optics, and LED lighting}, industrial automation and control systems/plant-level controls {SCADA, distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, and other plant-level controls}, enterprise-level controls {product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution systems}, industrial safety systems, asset performance management solutions, other smart factory solutions], services [professional services, managed services, technologies {artificial intelligence, cloud computing & storage, digital twin, industrial cybersecurity, blockchain AR/VR}]), sector (automotive, heavy machinery & tools, aerospace & defense, metals & mining, electronics & semiconductors, medical devices, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, FMCG, paints & chemicals, energy & power, pulp & paper, and other sectors), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart factories market in 2023. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for automated factories, the rising popularity of connected factory solutions, and the growing need to analyze factory productivity and efficiency. Also, the increasing focus on solution-centric security capabilities and the rising R&D investments in developing advanced smart factory solutions are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment. In addition, the benefits of smart factory solutions, such as efficiency, reliability, improved quality control, and lower operating costs, contribute to the segment's growth. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sector, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart factories market in 2023. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need to implement cost-control measures in the healthcare sector, the adoption of digital technologies in medical device manufacturing, and the rising need to ensure the safety and security of the pharmaceutical supply chain are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the smart factories market in 2023. The presence of key smart factory technology providers in the region contributes to the large share of this regional market. Furthermore, the surging demand for cost-effective robotics and automation solutions, increasing investments in managing essential resources & machinery across industries, and market players' increasing focus on launching advanced smart factory solutions & services are driving the growth of the smart factories market in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Infrastructural growth in APAC countries, particularly China, South Korea, Japan, and India, rapid economic growth in developing countries, the growing adoption of cloud-based smart factory solutions & services across emerging economies in APAC, and government initiatives to drive the adoption of smart factory technologies among small and medium-sized enterprises support the growth of this regional market.

The key players operating in the smart factories market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and Ubisense Ltd. (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

Smart Factory Market, by Component

Solutions

Industrial Sensors



Industrial Automation & Control Systems/Plant-level Controls



SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)





Distributed Control Systems (DCS)





Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)





Other Plant-level Controls



Industrial Robots



Articulated Robots





Cartesian Robots





SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm)





Autonomous Mobile Robots





Other Industrial Robots



Machine Vision Systems



Cameras





Optics & LED Lighting



Enterprise-level Controls



Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)





Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)





Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)



Asset Performance Management Solutions



Industrial Safety Systems



Other Smart Factory Solutions

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

Technologies

Cloud Computing & Storage



Industrial Cybersecurity



Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)



Digital Twin



Artificial Intelligence



Blockchain



Other Technologies

Smart Factory Market, by Sector

Automotive

Heavy Machinery & Tools

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

FMCG

Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Energy & Power

Pulp & Paper

Other Sectors

Smart Factory Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Israel



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.