Smart Farming Revolution: Comprehensive 2024-2034 Global Market Forecast and Analysis

15 Nov, 2023

The "Global Market for Smart Farming 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart farming leverages advanced technologies like sensors, robotics, AI, and IoT to optimize agricultural operations, boost productivity, and reduce environmental impact. Key technologies include:

  • Agribots and autonomous farm equipment including self-driving tractors and robotic harvesters
  • Sensors and computer vision for precision crop monitoring
  • Livestock monitoring and analytics with wearables and computer vision
  • Drones and satellites for field mapping, crop spraying, and data analytics
  • AI and advanced analytics software for predictive insights

The Global Market for Smart Farming 2024-2034 provides a comprehensive analysis of the key technologies, companies, and market trends shaping the future of agriculture. The report covers major smart farming segments including agribots, autonomous tractors, crop monitoring analytics, livestock monitoring, drones and satellites. It analyzes the benefits, applications and readiness of innovative technologies like computer vision, AI, proximal sensors, robotics and IoT in farming. The competitive landscape, SWOT analysis and global smart farming revenues to 2034 are presented.

Regional markets analysed include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Crop specific applications in robotic harvesting, dairy farming, precision spraying, livestock monitoring and greenhouse automation are evaluated. The report provides actionable intelligence for agriculturists, technology vendors, investors and policy makers on the transformative technologies that are driving efficiency, sustainability and productivity in the future of smart agriculture globally.

Report contents include:

  • Market overview and drivers of smart farming adoption
  • Challenges inhibiting technology adoption in agriculture
  • In-depth analysis of major smart farming technologies:
  • Agribots and autonomous tractors
  • Robotic harvesting, weeding, pest control
  • Self-driving tractors
  • Livestock monitoring with AI and sensors
  • Satellite, aerial imagery
  • Drones for spraying, analytics
  • Precision agriculture software and analytics
  • Profiles of over 190 leading smart farming companies
  • Competitive landscape analysis of vendors
  • Global smart farming market revenues 2018-2034
  • Regional breakdown of market revenues
  • SWOT analysis of smart farming industry
  • Key insights on technology readiness and applications
  • Impacts for farmers, technology vendors, investors

Select Company Profiles Include:

  • AgriWebb
  • Agtonomy
  • BeeHero
  • Bonsai Robotics
  • Bushel
  • Carbon Robotics
  • CNH Industrial
  • Croptix
  • CropX
  • Ecorobotix
  • FarmSense
  • Fieldwork Robotics
  • Guardian Agriculture
  • GroGuru
  • John Deere
  • Koidra
  • N-Drip
  • Pastoral
  • Picketa Systems
  • Pollen Systems
  • Sabanto
  • Sentera
  • StrongBo Agritech

