Smart Farming Revolution: Comprehensive 2024-2034 Global Market Forecast and Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Smart Farming 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart farming leverages advanced technologies like sensors, robotics, AI, and IoT to optimize agricultural operations, boost productivity, and reduce environmental impact. Key technologies include:

Agribots and autonomous farm equipment including self-driving tractors and robotic harvesters

Sensors and computer vision for precision crop monitoring

Livestock monitoring and analytics with wearables and computer vision

Drones and satellites for field mapping, crop spraying, and data analytics

AI and advanced analytics software for predictive insights

The Global Market for Smart Farming 2024-2034 provides a comprehensive analysis of the key technologies, companies, and market trends shaping the future of agriculture. The report covers major smart farming segments including agribots, autonomous tractors, crop monitoring analytics, livestock monitoring, drones and satellites. It analyzes the benefits, applications and readiness of innovative technologies like computer vision, AI, proximal sensors, robotics and IoT in farming. The competitive landscape, SWOT analysis and global smart farming revenues to 2034 are presented.

Regional markets analysed include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Crop specific applications in robotic harvesting, dairy farming, precision spraying, livestock monitoring and greenhouse automation are evaluated. The report provides actionable intelligence for agriculturists, technology vendors, investors and policy makers on the transformative technologies that are driving efficiency, sustainability and productivity in the future of smart agriculture globally.

Report contents include:

Market overview and drivers of smart farming adoption

Challenges inhibiting technology adoption in agriculture

In-depth analysis of major smart farming technologies:

Agribots and autonomous tractors

Robotic harvesting, weeding, pest control

Self-driving tractors

Livestock monitoring with AI and sensors

Satellite, aerial imagery

Drones for spraying, analytics

Precision agriculture software and analytics

Profiles of over 190 leading smart farming companies

Competitive landscape analysis of vendors

Global smart farming market revenues 2018-2034

Regional breakdown of market revenues

SWOT analysis of smart farming industry

Key insights on technology readiness and applications

Impacts for farmers, technology vendors, investors

Select Company Profiles Include:

AgriWebb

Agtonomy

BeeHero

Bonsai Robotics

Bushel

Carbon Robotics

CNH Industrial

Croptix

CropX

Ecorobotix

FarmSense

Fieldwork Robotics

Guardian Agriculture

GroGuru

John Deere

Koidra

N-Drip

Pastoral

Picketa Systems

Pollen Systems

Sabanto

Sentera

StrongBo Agritech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gulqay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets