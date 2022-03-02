Smart Feminine Care Market worth $5.6 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Smart Feminine Care Market by Types(Products (Smart Tampons, Smart Menstrual Pads, Smart Menstrual Cups, and Fertility/Ovulation monitoring Devices/Bands) and Tracking Apps/Software), Applications (Fertility, Menstruation, and Other Applications), End-users (Supermarket, General Store, Retail Pharmacies, and E-Commerce Platforms) Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global smart feminine care market size valued at US$ 1,821.30 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 5,590.88 Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 17.38% during the period of 2021-2028.

Over the last few decades, a variety of digital tools for sharing and creating health and medical data have emerged. Mobile devices with continual Wi-Fi connectivity, social media platforms, mobile apps, and wearable self-tracking devices have lately been available, allowing users to access internet information at any time and collect and share their health data and experiences with health care and disease. In recent years, digital solutions have arisen that can fill specific gaps in the healthcare system for women. Software, Smart Tampons, wearable trackers, and Fertility/Ovulation monitoring Devices are examples of smart feminine care devices that use digital technology to improve women's health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital health, which includes the use of mobile health apps, telemedicine, and data analytics to improve health systems, has exploded.

The smart feminine care market is expected to be driven by the increased prevalence of fertility and pregnancy-related problems faced by women, along with an increase in awareness for advanced smart feminine hygiene products. The vast majority of anovulatory infertility is caused by PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% (as many as 5 million) of U.S. women of reproductive age.

Augmented adoption of mobile health apps for tracking menstrual cycles, fitness and pregnancy is another factor influencing market trends. With a rise in the number of women working, women have a greater demand for fertility tracking. The industry has further witnessed a sharp increase in demand on account of a rise in focus on technological innovations for feminine hygiene products.

North America estimated to lead the Smart Feminine Care Market in 2021

North America dominated the Smart Feminine Care Market with the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2021. The region is predicted to dominate the market in the coming years. The regional growth is attributed to the high usage of smartphones and increased awareness about fertility tracking, pregnancy prediction and advanced ovulation methods. Furthermore, due to the high prevalence of women's health problems such as PCOD, infertility, and mental stress and raising awareness regarding smart menstruation pads/cups and period monitoring apps, Asia-Pacific is expected to gain significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Major key Players of smart feminine care market includes Nannocare Inc., iPulse Medical Ltd., Loon Lab Inc., my.Flow, Inc, Biowink GmbH, Flo Health, Inc., Ovia Health, Glow, Inc, Perigee, Orchyd, Conceivable Inc, Ava Science, Inc, Tmpdrop LLC, BellBeat, Valley Electronics AG, Mira, Kindara , YONO LABS, FairHeaven Health, Fertility Focus Limited, and Other Prominent Players. Leading manufacturers of this field use various strategies like product innovations, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and mergers to make their footprint in the market.

Key developments in the market:

In Nov 2021, Fairhaven Health launched the OvaCue Wireless Fertility Monitor. The new OvaCue Wireless builds on the original OvaCue's proven technology and patented algorithm to provide a better user experience. OvaCue, which uses two wireless sensors to provide users with detailed data that can be simply interpreted to assist them pinpoint their fertile window, is suitable for those who have irregular cycles.

In Sept 2021, Bellabeat announced the launch of Ivy, The Highly-Anticipated Edgy-Meets-Elegant Smart Bracelet For Women. With patented app algorithms, Ivy is designed specifically for the female body, taking into account all anatomical, mental, and physiological factors. The device keeps track of crucial health data, lifestyle habits, and cycles, as well as offering advice to help women better understand their bodies and achieve optimal wellness.

In March 2021, Flo, the leading female health and wellbeing app, and Phenomenal, the female-led lifestyle brand committed to bringing awareness to global causes and cultural issues, have teamed up to launch a merchandise collection aimed at fighting period stigma.

In Feb 2021, Ava has received FDA clearance for its Ava Fertility Tracker. The device was successfully certified under the new European Device Regulation (MDR). With the FDA's approval of its 501(k) application, Ava may now claim that the Ava Fertility Tracker is as effective as time-tested methods.

In March 2020, Nannocare, announced the expansion of its retail distribution network into Mexico adding over 1,500 stores.

Market Segments

Global Smart Feminine Care Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2028 based on Types

Products

Smart Tampons



Smart Menstrual Pads



Smart Menstrual Cups



Fertility/Ovulation monitoring Devices/Bands

Tracking Apps/Software

Global Smart Feminine Care Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2028 based on Applications

Fertility

Menstruation

Other Applications

Global Smart Feminine Care Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2028 based on End-Users

Supermarket

General Store

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce Platforms

Global Smart Feminine Care Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2028 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Smart Feminine Care Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2028

U.S.

Canada

Europe Smart Feminine Care Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2028

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Smart Feminine Care Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2028

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Smart Feminine Care Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2028

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Smart Feminine Care Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2028

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

