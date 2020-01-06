Smart Financial Gives the Gift of Entertainment to Underprivileged Students

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Financial Credit Union hosted 28 students from Jane Long Academy in the Houston Independent School District, along with two teacher chaperones, to a special VIP experience at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. The students, who are a part of the school's dance program, received orchestra tickets to the December 4th performance of the Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Prior to the show, students were invited to a VIP reception with credit union staff where they received a goody bag and a boxed dinner to enjoy during the show. After the show, students were treated to an exclusive backstage meet and greet with the cast of the show. They also received a specially designed "Heart of Smart" t-shirt to wear to the show.

"For students who went it was memorable to go to an event as the honored guests and have the VIP treatment," said Nina Otazo, a teacher from the 98% economically disadvantaged school. "Our school doesn't get to have many field trips and it was meaningful for them to have this kind of experience."

The event was part of Smart Financial's "Heart of Smart" initiative designed to give back to the communities where they do business. "We are fully committed to making a difference in the communities we serve with events like this and the efforts of our Smart Financial Foundation," said Larry Seidl, CEO of Smart Financial. "I would like to thank the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land and the cast of the Hip Hop Nutcracker for working with us to make this a special night. It was a tremendous opportunity for kids interested in performing arts to see a great live performance and first-class venue."

