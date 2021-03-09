Smart Financial Honors Fort Bend Area Teachers During The Pandemic

The credit union, a long-time member of the Fort Bend Chamber, attended the Chamber's virtual Annual State of the Schools in October 2020. Superintendents from Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD and Stafford MSD were asked, "What kind of support is needed for teachers during these difficult times?" Each Superintendent stated the teachers needed encouragement and as many "pats on the back" as possible. From this very modest request, Smart Financial launched its "Heroes of Hope" initiative.

The superintendents from the above school districts each nominated five teachers whom they felt have gone above and beyond for their students – especially within this unprecedented school year. An online voting platform was then opened, allowing principals, teachers, and students to leave an uplifting comment, and cast a vote for their nominated Hero of Hope.

Of the thousands of votes that were cast, three outstanding educators were selected as a Smart Financial Hero of Hope — Devin Dozier of Hightower High School, Shawna Myers of Thomas Elementary, and Natasha Naser of Stafford Elementary. The chosen teachers each received $500 cash, a $75 Hobby Lobby gift card to be used for the edification of their classrooms, and a Smart Financial swag bag that included quotes from the teachers and students who voted for them. The Heroes of Hope initiative was culminated with a special teacher's breakfast at each winner's school. Through this added gesture, Smart Financial expressed gratitude to over 340 Fort Bend-area educators.

Smart Financial, which was founded by Houston-area educators in 1934, continues to be involved within the Greater Houston-area's education community through efforts such as this. Watch as winner Devin Dozier is surprised with his Hero of Hope award here: https://www.facebook.com/FortBendISD/videos/1027348647772622

About Smart Financial

Smart Financial Credit Union has been dedicated to providing superior service since 1934. With 13 locations in Greater Houston, Smart Financial is a state-chartered credit union that is owned and operated by its members. Smart Financial provides a full range of financial services to more than 71,000 members. For more information, visit www.smartcu.org or engage with Smart Financial Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Corbin Wilson

Smart Financial Credit Union

o: 713.407.1913 | [email protected]

SOURCE Smart Financial Credit Union

Related Links

www.smartcu.org

