Smart fleet management market size to increase by USD 305.58 billion | The market is driven by factors such as government regulations for fleet management - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Fleet Management Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 305.58 billion during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as government regulations for fleet management, real-time fleet monitoring increasing operational fleet efficiency, fleet security, and optimized fuel management. However, the fleet data management issues are hindering the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global smart fleet management market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Improving socioeconomic conditions in Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China have resulted in increased demand for a premium category fleet which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The smart fleet management market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management against traffic congestion and helps save lives by providing safety and dynamic rerouting updates to travelers.

The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to meet mobility and service delivery requirements. Continental AG: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to optimize fleet management and store data in accordance with the law where the software consists of individual services that can be added as required.

The company offers solutions for smart fleet management which detect the environment around vehicles such as pedestrians, other vehicles and roads, thus contributing to advanced safety and realization of automated driving. FleetGO Group Ltd.

Fleetsmart

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into tracking, ADAS, optimization, fuel cards, and automatic vehicle identification . The tracking segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

