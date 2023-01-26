Smart fleet management market size to increase by USD 305.58 billion: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Fleet Management Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 305.58 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2023-2027

By region, the global smart fleet management market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Improving socioeconomic conditions in Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China have resulted in increased demand for a premium category fleet which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The smart fleet management market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management against traffic congestion and helps save lives by providing safety and dynamic rerouting updates to travelers.

The company offers solutions for smart fleet management against traffic congestion and helps save lives by providing safety and dynamic rerouting updates to travelers. CLM Fleet Management Plc: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to meet mobility and service delivery requirements.

The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to meet mobility and service delivery requirements. Continental AG: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to optimize fleet management and store data in accordance with the law where the software consists of individual services that can be added as required.

The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to optimize fleet management and store data in accordance with the law where the software consists of individual services that can be added as required. DENSO Corp: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management which detect the environment around vehicles such as pedestrians, other vehicles and roads, thus contributing to advanced safety and realization of automated driving.

The company offers solutions for smart fleet management which detect the environment around vehicles such as pedestrians, other vehicles and roads, thus contributing to advanced safety and realization of automated driving. FleetGO Group Ltd.

Fleetsmart

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as government regulations for fleet management, real-time fleet monitoring increasing operational fleet efficiency, fleet security, and optimized fuel management. However, the fleet data management issues are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into tracking, ADAS, optimization, fuel cards, and automatic vehicle identification . The tracking segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

What are the key data covered in this smart fleet management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart fleet management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart fleet management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart fleet management market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart fleet management market vendors

Smart Fleet Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 305.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CLM Fleet Management Plc, Continental AG, Cyrrup Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., FleetGO Group Ltd., Fleetsmart, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Speedcast International Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., TomTom International BV, Total Motion Ltd., and Trakm8 Holdings Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart fleet management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart fleet management market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Tracking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Tracking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tracking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Tracking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tracking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 ADAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on ADAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on ADAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on ADAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on ADAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Optimization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Optimization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Optimization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Optimization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Optimization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fuel cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Fuel cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fuel cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Fuel cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fuel cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Automatic vehicle identification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Automatic vehicle identification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Automatic vehicle identification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Automatic vehicle identification - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Automatic vehicle identification - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Railroad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Railroad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Railroad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Railroad - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Railroad - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avnet Inc.

Exhibit 128: Avnet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Avnet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Avnet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Avnet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Avnet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CLM Fleet Management Plc

Exhibit 138: CLM Fleet Management Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: CLM Fleet Management Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: CLM Fleet Management Plc - Key offerings

12.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 141: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.7 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 145: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 FleetGO Group Ltd.

Exhibit 150: FleetGO Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: FleetGO Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: FleetGO Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Fleetsmart

Exhibit 153: Fleetsmart - Overview



Exhibit 154: Fleetsmart - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Fleetsmart - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 ORBCOMM Inc.

Exhibit 161: ORBCOMM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: ORBCOMM Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: ORBCOMM Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Siemens AG

Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 171: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.14 Sierra Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 173: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Speedcast International Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Speedcast International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Speedcast International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Speedcast International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 180: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TomTom International BV

Exhibit 184: TomTom International BV - Overview



Exhibit 185: TomTom International BV - Business segments



Exhibit 186: TomTom International BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: TomTom International BV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

