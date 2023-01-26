Smart fleet management market size to increase by USD 305.58 billion: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

Jan 26, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Fleet Management Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 305.58 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional analysis
By region, the global smart fleet management market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Improving socioeconomic conditions in Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China have resulted in increased demand for a premium category fleet which is driving the growth of the regional market.
Company profiles
The smart fleet management market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management against traffic congestion and helps save lives by providing safety and dynamic rerouting updates to travelers.
- CLM Fleet Management Plc: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to meet mobility and service delivery requirements.
- Continental AG: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management to optimize fleet management and store data in accordance with the law where the software consists of individual services that can be added as required.
- DENSO Corp: The company offers solutions for smart fleet management which detect the environment around vehicles such as pedestrians, other vehicles and roads, thus contributing to advanced safety and realization of automated driving.
- FleetGO Group Ltd.
- Fleetsmart
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as government regulations for fleet management, real-time fleet monitoring increasing operational fleet efficiency, fleet security, and optimized fuel management. However, the fleet data management issues are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
Market segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into tracking, ADAS, optimization, fuel cards, and automatic vehicle identification. The tracking segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this smart fleet management market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart fleet management market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the smart fleet management market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the smart fleet management market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart fleet management market vendors
|
Smart Fleet Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
184
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.37%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 305.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.53
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CLM Fleet Management Plc, Continental AG, Cyrrup Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., FleetGO Group Ltd., Fleetsmart, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Speedcast International Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., TomTom International BV, Total Motion Ltd., and Trakm8 Holdings Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
