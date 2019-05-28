Smart Fleet Management Market to Reach $537.53 BN, Globally, by 2025 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a recent report, titled, "Smart Fleet Management Market by Transportation Type (Automotive, Rolling Stock, and Marine), by Hardware (Tracking, Optimization, ADAS, and Diagnostic), by Connectivity (Short, Long, and Cloud), and by Solution (Tracking and Optimization) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The report provides a detailed analysis of key market segments, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market dynamics, key market trends, and market size & forecast. According to the report, the global smart fleet management market was estimated at $276.56 billion at 2017 and is expected to hit $537.53 billion in 2025, garnering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Integration of real-time fleet monitoring systems in vehicles, rise in use of cloud based technology for smart fleet management solutions and enhanced vehicle monitoring as well as fuel management have fueled the growth of global smart fleet management market. On the other hand, different security & privacy concerns have happened to check the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the intervention of automatic data capture and transfer have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The report divides the market into transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography. By transportation type, it is segmented into automotive, rolling stone, and marine. Based on hardware, it is categorized into tracking, optimization, ADAS, and diagnostics. By connectivity, it is classified into short, long, and cloud. By solution, it is carved up into tracking and optimization. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Roadways to dominate the market during the forecast period-

Based on transportation, the roadways segment accounted for nearly three-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate throughout 2017-2025. The rising number of roadways vehicle and government facilities to improve the safety standards have driven the growth.

ADAS to grab the lion share –

By application, ADAS contributed to nearly three-fifth of the total market and is expected to maintain its top status during the forecast period. Top-end innovation & research in advancement of ADAS system have augmented the demand for smart fleet management market.

Short Range to retain its dominance till 2025-

By connectivity, the short-range segment accounted for nearly two-third of the total market 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2017-2025. On the other hand, the tracking segment showcased a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the period, thereby coming out as the highest shareholder in the market.

Asia-Pacific to remain the largest shareholder-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the share of more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and turned out to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period.

Key market players-

The key players analyzed in the report include ChainwayTSP Co., Ltd., CarTrack Technologies Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motors, General Motors, BMW, Precious Shipping Company Private Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, Zonar Systems, Denso Corporation, Magellan and Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Workwave LLC.

