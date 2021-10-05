Smart for Life, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart for Life, Inc., an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed underwritten initial public offering of its common stock and to register shares held by certain of its stockholders. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free, on the SEC's website at http://sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been confidentially submitted with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc.) is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, Smart for Life is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. Smart for Life is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring multiple brands. The management team and the board of directors of Smart for Life have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical company, manufacturing and marketing a wide range of products and delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in the registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Smart for Life's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Smart for Life assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

