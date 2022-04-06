Smart Furniture Market Size to Grow by USD 244.21 million | Increasing Adoption of Smart Products to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of smart products is driving the growth of the smart furniture market. The popularity of smart furniture is growing across the world. Organizations want to offer their employees enhanced workplace comfort, as they face problems due to lack of physical activities and busy work schedules. They are investing heavily to ensure maximum productivity of their employees during their work hours. Smart furniture products have multiple sensors embedded in them, which analyze the activity log of employees. Thus, the captured data helps employers in evaluating the active and inactive working hours of the employees.

The lack of demand in developing countries will challenge the smart furniture market during the forecast period. The awareness about the benefits of smart furniture and furniture systems is low in underdeveloped economies and rural areas. Most of the consumers in these areas prefer traditional furniture. However, these areas have minimal demand for smart furniture and furniture systems due to low product consciousness and lack of exposure to technological advances. Thus, the sales of smart furniture in APAC and MEA are lower than those of developed economies of Europe and North America. Consumers in underdeveloped economies and rural areas are unaware of the benefits and novel technological advances of smart furniture and furniture systems due to lack of technological exposure.

By distribution channel, the smart furniture market report is segmented into offline and online segments. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The smart furniture market is expected to witness the establishment of numerous physical retail stores during the forecast period. This is because smart furniture vendors are inclined toward expanding their business globally.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the smart furniture market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl



Desktronic LLC



Fonesalesman Ltd.



Herman Miller Inc.



Inter IKEA Systems BV



Milano Smart Living



Modoola Ltd.



Ori Inc.



Steelcase Inc.



StoreBound LLC

Smart Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 244.21 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries the US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl, Desktronic LLC, Fonesalesman Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Milano Smart Living, Modoola Ltd., Ori Inc., Steelcase Inc., and StoreBound LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

