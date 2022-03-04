Smart Gas Meters Market Size to Grow by USD 1.97 Billion| Evolving Opportunities with Â ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG and AEM SA| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The rise in global demand for natural gas, benefits of smart gas meters, and government regulations and initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. There is an increase in the demand for natural gas, as it is the dominant fuel for electric power generation and the industrial sector. Energy consumption cost makes up a substantial share of the total expenses incurred by industrial facilities. Hence, these sectors largely resort to using gas meters, which aid in monitoring the use of natural gas. However, the high capital and operational costs are some of the factors hindering the smart gas meters market growth. Smart gas meters are technologically advanced compared with traditional gas meters. As a result, the cost of installing smart meters is typically higher than that of traditional meters.

Smart Gas Meters Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights

Technology

AMR

AMR technology segment held the largest smart gas meters market share in 2021. The segment is likely to retain its market dominance during the forecast period mainly due to its increasing adoption across several industries. Their dominance in deployment is often due to the communication taking place in one direction, ie, to the gas supplier. This technology ensures accurate billing and allows the customers to analyze the gas consumption data. It automatically collects gas consumption, diagnostics, and status data from gas meters and transfers the data to a central database for billing, troubleshooting, and analyzing purposes, while eliminating the need for manual meter readings.

AMI

Geography

Europe

Europe emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2021. The region will contribute to 40% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for smart gas meters market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. Favorable government support will facilitate the smart gas meters market growth in Europe over the forecast period. In addition, other factors such as rollout programs to install smart gas meters, and a rise in investments are some of the factors that have been fostering the adoption of smart gas meters in the region. The UK, Italy , France , and Germany were the leading contributors to the market in Europe .

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Smart Gas Meters Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The smart gas meters market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The fragmented nature of the market and high fixed costs increase the competition among the existing players in the market.

Top Smart Gas Meters Market Players

Â ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

AEM SA

Aclara Technologies LLC

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

Apator SA

Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG

EDMI Ltd.

Fanna Technology

Flonidan A/S

GenesisGas

Holley Technology Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Pietro Fiorentini SpA

Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd.

Sagemcom Broadband SAS

Wasion Holdings Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Yazaki Corp.

Key Product Launch Highlights

Xylem Inc . : The company offers smart gas meter that includes ultrasonic flow meter, gas chromatographs, flow computers, multiple meters, meter runs, supporting automation., under the brand name of Xylem Inc.

. The company offers smart gas meter that includes ultrasonic flow meter, gas chromatographs, flow computers, multiple meters, meter runs, supporting automation., under the brand name of Xylem Inc. Yazaki Corp.: The company offers smart gas meter that includes digital gas flow meter with transmitter, totalizer lining oxygen gas flow meter, LPG gas and many more, under the brand name of Yazaki Corp. In January 2022 , the company announced the appointment of Mark Morelli to the Board of Directors of the company.

The company offers smart gas meter that includes digital gas flow meter with transmitter, totalizer lining oxygen gas flow meter, LPG gas and many more, under the brand name of Yazaki Corp. In , the company announced the appointment of to the Board of Directors of the company. Itron Inc.:The company offers smart gas meter that includes ultrasonic flow meter, gas chromatographs, flow computers, multiple meters, meter runs, supporting automation, analyzers, pressure and temperature transmitters, under the brand name of Itron Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio categorizes the global smart gas meters market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the smart gas meters market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Smart Gas Meters Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gas meters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart gas meters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart gas meters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gas meters market vendors

Smart Gas Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Â ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, AEM SA, Aclara Technologies LLC, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Apator SA, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, EDMI Ltd., Fanna Technology, Flonidan A/S, GenesisGas, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Pietro Fiorentini SpA, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Wasion Holdings Ltd., Xylem Inc., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 AMR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on AMR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on AMR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on AMR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on AMR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 AMI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on AMI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on AMI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on AMI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on AMI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Apator SA

Exhibit 92: Apator SA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Apator SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Apator SA - Key offerings

10.5 Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG

Exhibit 95: Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 96: Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 99: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Itron Inc.

Exhibit 104: Itron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Itron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Itron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Itron Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Landis+Gyr AG

Exhibit 108: Landis+Gyr AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Landis+Gyr AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Landis+Gyr AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Landis+Gyr AG - Segment focus

10.9 Wasion Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 116: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Xylem Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Yazaki Corp.

Exhibit 121: Yazaki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 ZENNER International GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 124: ZENNER International GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 125: ZENNER International GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ZENNER International GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

