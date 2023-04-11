Smart gas meters market size to grow by USD 2,051.13 million between 2022 and 2027; AEM SA, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

Apr 11, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart gas meters market size is set to grow by USD 2,051.13 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.64%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report
Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Technology
- AMR
- AMI
The market growth in the AMR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gas companies are using AMRs to automate gas usage readings instead of visiting each location and manually collecting data. Therefore, gas operators prefer AMR systems over traditional gas meters that require manual gas readings. Another advantage of this technology is that it enables near real-time billing based on gas usage, rather than estimating based on historical or projected usage. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.
- Component
- Hardware
- Software
The market growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment contains smart gas meter hardware components, such as the main circuit board of the electricity meter, the display, the sensor with micro-thermal properties for measuring gas volume, the meter body, and the plastic cover. With smart gas meters, gas companies can effectively manage business operations such as energy generation, distribution, and distribution while reducing costs and allocating resources as efficiently as possible. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Europe will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factor such as the growing dependence of European countries on gas imports has significantly increased the demand for intelligent gas meters. For example, in 2020, the UK imported 32 billion cubic meters of natural gas. However, many countries have increased their gas E&P activities to reduce their dependence on imports. In addition, several initiatives have been taken by various governments in the region to ensure energy security. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.
Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The global smart gas meters market is fragmented by the presence of global and regional vendors. Vendors focus on increasing their capacities for seamless and easy access to fast-growing markets such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Vendors compete on factors such as innovation, price, low operational cost, and high product quality. Such factors are expected to lead to high competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- AEM SA: The company offers smart gas meters such as G4EUS, GNM G4J, and GNM G42l.
- Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.: The company offers smart gas meters such as NB Intelligent Gas Meter.
- Apator SA: The company offers smart gas meters such as hybridSMART.
- Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG: The company offers smart gas meter solutions such as IZAR MOBILE 2.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smart gas meters market size
- Smart gas meters market trends
- Smart gas meters market industry analysis
Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
- Driver – The market is driven by the ability of smart gas meters to enable the efficient use of gas. These devices help customers monitor and track gas usage patterns. Utility companies install these devices in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities that use natural gas. A smart gas meter offers a variety of benefits, such as improved gas consumption monitoring, billing accuracy, and customized reporting. These benefits help save costs, track consumption rates in real-time, and reduce errors. All these have gradually increased the popularity of smart gas meters and will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Trends - Upgrading to the latest wireless technologies is the key trend influencing the smart gas meters market growth. Smart gas meters are a part of the smart power network, which comprises sensors, controllers, a two-way communication network, and a data management system to get accurate data and track energy consumption in real-time. As technology advances, the demand for smart home technology solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.
- Challenge- The high installation cost of gas meters is challenging the smart gas meters market growth. Introducing such expensive technology into countries with a large populations is challenging. Utilities must invest in network technology to connect their smart meters to smart gas meters. Integration with this network technology is an integral part of installing smart gas meters and increases the overall cost of these meters. The cost of replacing old meters is also high. All these factors hinder the deployment of smart gas metering systems in certain regions.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gas meters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart gas meters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart gas meters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gas meters market vendors
|
Smart Gas Meters Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.64%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,051.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
8.53
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AEM SA, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Apator SA, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, EDMI Ltd., Fanna Technology, Flonidan AS, GenesisGas, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Landis Gyr AG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Wasion Holdings Ltd., Xylem Inc., Yazaki Corp., ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG, and Holley Technology Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
Table of contents:
1. Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global smart gas meters market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart gas meters market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 AMR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on AMR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on AMR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on AMR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on AMR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 AMI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on AMI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on AMI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on AMI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on AMI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Component
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AEM SA
- Exhibit 111: AEM SA - Overview
- Exhibit 112: AEM SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: AEM SA - Key offerings
- 12.4 Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Apator SA
- Exhibit 117: Apator SA - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Apator SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Apator SA - Key offerings
- 12.6 Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG
- Exhibit 120: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG - Segment focus
- 12.7 EDMI Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: EDMI Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: EDMI Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: EDMI Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Fanna Technology
- Exhibit 127: Fanna Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Fanna Technology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Fanna Technology - Key offerings
- 12.9 Flonidan AS
- Exhibit 130: Flonidan AS - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Flonidan AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Flonidan AS - Key offerings
- 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Hubbell Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Hubbell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Itron Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Itron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Itron Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Itron Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Itron Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Landis Gyr AG
- Exhibit 146: Landis Gyr AG - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Landis Gyr AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Landis Gyr AG - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Landis Gyr AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Landis Gyr AG - Segment focus
- 12.14 Wasion Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Wasion Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Xylem Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Xylem Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Xylem Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Yazaki Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Yazaki Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG
- Exhibit 162: ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG - Overview
- Exhibit 163: ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
