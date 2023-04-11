Smart gas meters market size to grow by USD 2,051.13 million between 2022 and 2027; AEM SA, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart gas meters market size is set to grow by USD 2,051.13 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.64%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Gas Meters Market 2023-2027

Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

AMR



AMI

The market growth in the AMR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gas companies are using AMRs to automate gas usage readings instead of visiting each location and manually collecting data. Therefore, gas operators prefer AMR systems over traditional gas meters that require manual gas readings. Another advantage of this technology is that it enables near real-time billing based on gas usage, rather than estimating based on historical or projected usage. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Component

Hardware



Software

The market growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment contains smart gas meter hardware components, such as the main circuit board of the electricity meter, the display, the sensor with micro-thermal properties for measuring gas volume, the meter body, and the plastic cover. With smart gas meters, gas companies can effectively manage business operations such as energy generation, distribution, and distribution while reducing costs and allocating resources as efficiently as possible. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Europe will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factor such as the growing dependence of European countries on gas imports has significantly increased the demand for intelligent gas meters. For example, in 2020, the UK imported 32 billion cubic meters of natural gas. However, many countries have increased their gas E&P activities to reduce their dependence on imports. In addition, several initiatives have been taken by various governments in the region to ensure energy security. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global smart gas meters market is fragmented by the presence of global and regional vendors. Vendors focus on increasing their capacities for seamless and easy access to fast-growing markets such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Vendors compete on factors such as innovation, price, low operational cost, and high product quality. Such factors are expected to lead to high competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AEM SA : The company offers smart gas meters such as G4EUS, GNM G4J, and GNM G42l.

The company offers smart gas meters such as G4EUS, GNM G4J, and GNM G42l. Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.: The company offers smart gas meters such as NB Intelligent Gas Meter.

The company offers smart gas meters such as NB Intelligent Gas Meter. Apator SA: The company offers smart gas meters such as hybridSMART.

The company offers smart gas meters such as hybridSMART. Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG: The company offers smart gas meter solutions such as IZAR MOBILE 2.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the ability of smart gas meters to enable the efficient use of gas. These devices help customers monitor and track gas usage patterns. Utility companies install these devices in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities that use natural gas. A smart gas meter offers a variety of benefits, such as improved gas consumption monitoring, billing accuracy, and customized reporting. These benefits help save costs, track consumption rates in real-time, and reduce errors. All these have gradually increased the popularity of smart gas meters and will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the ability of smart gas meters to enable the efficient use of gas. These devices help customers monitor and track gas usage patterns. Utility companies install these devices in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities that use natural gas. A smart gas meter offers a variety of benefits, such as improved gas consumption monitoring, billing accuracy, and customized reporting. These benefits help save costs, track consumption rates in real-time, and reduce errors. All these have gradually increased the popularity of smart gas meters and will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period. Trends - Upgrading to the latest wireless technologies is the key trend influencing the smart gas meters market growth. Smart gas meters are a part of the smart power network, which comprises sensors, controllers, a two-way communication network, and a data management system to get accurate data and track energy consumption in real-time. As technology advances, the demand for smart home technology solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Upgrading to the latest wireless technologies is the key trend influencing the smart gas meters market growth. Smart gas meters are a part of the smart power network, which comprises sensors, controllers, a two-way communication network, and a data management system to get accurate data and track energy consumption in real-time. As technology advances, the demand for smart home technology solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period. Challenge- The high installation cost of gas meters is challenging the smart gas meters market growth. Introducing such expensive technology into countries with a large populations is challenging. Utilities must invest in network technology to connect their smart meters to smart gas meters. Integration with this network technology is an integral part of installing smart gas meters and increases the overall cost of these meters. The cost of replacing old meters is also high. All these factors hinder the deployment of smart gas metering systems in certain regions.

Smart gas meters market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gas meters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart gas meters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart gas meters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gas meters market vendors

Smart Gas Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,051.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.53 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AEM SA, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Apator SA, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, EDMI Ltd., Fanna Technology, Flonidan AS, GenesisGas, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Landis Gyr AG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Wasion Holdings Ltd., Xylem Inc., Yazaki Corp., ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG, and Holley Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

